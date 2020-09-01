Gilroy man arrested for allegedly sending violent threats to Santa Clara County health officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 55-year-old Alan Viarengo is facing felony charges over threats of violence made against Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, according to court documents.The Gilroy man is accused of making several threats of violence against the top doctor in the South Bay since March.Court documents show the series of letters included a pornographic image, vulgar profanity, threats of a "bloody revolution ending her" and at least one message said, "you are done, say goodbye."Some of the letters also include phrases like, "let's boogie," leading law enforcement to believe Viarengo may be connected to the extremist Boogaloo movement.On Monday, a gun violence emergency protective order was filed against Viarengo. The Santa Clara County Sheriffs Deputies confiscated a number of firearms.According to the protective order, 16 shotguns and four handguns are registered to Viarengo.Dr. Cody is regarded as the first health official in the country to issue a ban on large events and later a shutdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.Cody and other counth health officers and state officials have received and avalanche of threats leading to several stepping down.Governor Gavin Newsom directly addressed the threats made against public health officials in a June coronavirus briefing."Some of the health directors (are) getting attacked, getting death threats, they're being demeaned and demoralized...All they want to do is keep you healthy and safe using data, using science. It's not a political issue. This is not some ideological issue," said Newsom.In June, a bill was proposed in the Californa State Senate to shield home addressed of public health officers from being made public.Viarengo is also accused of publicizing Cody's address.He is expected to enter a plea in court on Tuesday.