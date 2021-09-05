29-year-old U.S. Navy pilot from California among 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash

After nearly a week of searching for Lt. Bradley A. Foster and four other sailors, the U.S. Navy on Sunday declared them dead.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A 29-year-old from Oakhurst, Calif. is one of the five Navy sailors declared dead after their helicopter crashed off the coast of southern California on Tuesday.

Lt. Bradley A. Foster was a pilot and one of the crew members aboard the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego.

After nearly a week of searching for him and the other four missing sailors, the U.S. Navy on Sunday declared them dead, shifting the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday.

The Navy also released the identities of the sailors. They were:
Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California
Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia
Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri



The helicopter, assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln, was conducting routine flight operations aboard the carrier when it crashed on Tuesday.

A sailor aboard the helicopter was rescued shortly after the crash, and three others who had been on the carrier's deck were found injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakhursthelicopter crashnavy
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News