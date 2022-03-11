missing teenager

FBI asking for help in locating Pleasant Hill teen, missing for nearly 2 months

Brandon Abbett went missing from his home in Pleasant Hill sometime between Jan. 16 and the 17, according to the FBI.

Image of Brandon Abbett, 15, from Pleasant Hill. (FBI)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help with locating a Bay Area teenager who has been missing for nearly two months.

Brandon Abbett, 15, went missing from his home in Pleasant Hill sometime between Jan. 16 and the 17, according to the FBI.

Authorities say he has not been seen or heard from since.

Abbett is described as Caucasian, 5'6", has brown hair and weighs about 107 pounds.


Brandon's father, Andrew Abbett, provided the following statement on behalf of his family:

"Brandon's a son, a brother, a friend, a grandson, a nephew. He means the World to us, and so much to the people who know him. Brandon's upbeat presence impacts so many of us who are around him in a positive way, and without him around it's been very difficult for us to carry on with our everyday lives without knowing if he is ok and safe. We hope that there is someone out there who may know something about where Brandon is, even if it seems small and insignificant.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to the FBI and report anything you may know. No detail is too small to be reported. Brandon's family and friends miss him very much and want nothing but his safe return home. Brandon, if you are seeing or reading this, we love you and miss you dearly, so if you can reach out and contact us, please do. We just want to make sure you are safe.

Love, Your Family."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon is asked to call the FBI's San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400 or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.

You can submit a tip online and can remain anonymous.

