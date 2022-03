FBI asking for help in locating Pleasant Hill teen, missing for nearly 2 months

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help with locating a Bay Area teenager who has been missing for nearly two months.Brandon Abbett, 15, went missing from his home in Pleasant Hill sometime between Jan. 16 and the 17, according to the FBI.Authorities say he has not been seen or heard from since.Abbett is described as Caucasian, 5'6", has brown hair and weighs about 107 pounds.Brandon's father, Andrew Abbett, provided the following statement on behalf of his family:Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon is asked to call the FBI's San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400 or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.You can submit a tip online and can remain anonymous.