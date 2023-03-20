Suspects Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Roman Portillo are pleaded guilty to charges in the kidnapping 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San Jose.

Couple to be sentenced Monday in SJ kidnapping of 'Baby Brandon' last year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose couple convicted of kidnapping a three-month-old baby in San Jose last year will be sentenced Monday in Santa Clara County.

Baby Brandon Cuellar was taken from his home in April 2022 while his grandmother was unloading her car. He was found safe 24 hours later.

Suspects Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo were arrested and pleaded no contest to the charges.

The charges they pleaded guilty to include conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, a residential burglary, four attempted kidnappings and a misdemeanor for tampering with a vehicle.

Ramirez faces up to 14 years in prison and Portillo could get up to five years.

