OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, a break-in at a facility that helps seniors in need caused $20,000 dollars in equipment damage.It happened Monday night at the Elder Care Alliance's warehouse in Oakland on Foothill Boulevard near 34th Avenue.Investigators say the damaged equipment included a pallet stacker.The non-profit used it to load groceries onto delivery trucks to be taken to more than 8,000 low-income seniors in Oakland.