Stolen tractor used in attempt to steal ATM at Brentwood bank, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Stolen tractor used in attempt to steal ATM in Brentwood: Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating an unusual bank robbery attempt in Brentwood Sunday where they say a suspect used a tractor in attempt to break-in to an ATM.

An officer on patrol spotted the front loader abandoned near a Bank of America branch Sunday morning, with the ATM mangled and in pieces.

Police believe the tractor was stolen from a nearby construction site.

"We can't even live safely in this community. People work so hard. They need to just work. Why are they stealing stuff?" said Brentwood resident Soma Azizi.

Despite the damage, no cash was taken.

A similar break-in, also in Brentwood, happened about a month ago.

In that one, witnesses reported seeing a tractor tear the ATM from the front of a Wells Fargo branch.

The machine was found dumped about a 100 yards from the bank.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodtheftmoneytractor traileratmbank of america
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area celebrates Easter Sunday as events, activities return
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Permit required for SF street vendors next month
5,000 Stanford nurses could lose health benefits if they strike
Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches spy satellites for a second time
Show More
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Mt. Davidson cross lights up SF for 99th Easter
Glide Memorial Church Easter Sunday Celebration
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
More TOP STORIES News