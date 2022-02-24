Society

Brentwood school crossing guard harassed for wearing hijab; community sends messages of support

EMBED <>More Videos

East Bay school crossing guard harassed for wearing hijab

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A show of support Wednesday for a Muslim crossing guard who was harassed outside of a Brentwood elementary school.

There are chalk messages for the crossing guard etched on streets near the school.

She was working Tuesday outside Ron Nunn Elementary School when someone within a group of anti-mask protesters told her, "This is not the Taliban, this is America, take off your mask."

She was wearing a hijab and a face mask.

RELATED: 'We don't negotiate with terrorists': Muslim student says he's shocked by NJ teacher's remarks

The superintendent says he's touched by the outpouring from the community.

"I think that's great. I was out there this morning with the crossing guard and it was wonderful to see so many kids and families and staff came up and present her flowers, candy and cards. it was just heartwarming," said Dana Eaton, Brentwood Union School Dist. Superintendent.

The superintendent says the school knows the person responsible for the hate speech and says it has been reported to police.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrentwoodface maskmuslimsharassmentcrossing guardhate speech
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More than 77K customers without power in East Bay, PG&E says
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Is COVID-19 an endemic yet? ABC7 explains what it means
Santa Clara Co. officials take aim at 'ghost guns'
Homeless woman killed in SF freeway overpass fire
Ambassador meant to keep streets safe shot in SF's Tenderloin
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Show More
Illegal fireworks display on Bay Bridge halts traffic
Suspect arrested in connection to more than 50 Bay Area burglaries
Lawsuit claims LAPD jailed wrong person for nearly 2 weeks
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
Russian military leaders have gone to command center: US official
More TOP STORIES News