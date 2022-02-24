Brentwood school crossing guard harassed for wearing hijab; community sends messages of support

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A show of support Wednesday for a Muslim crossing guard who was harassed outside of a Brentwood elementary school.There are chalk messages for the crossing guard etched on streets near the school.She was working Tuesday outside Ron Nunn Elementary School when someone within a group of anti-mask protesters told her, "This is not the Taliban, this is America, take off your mask."She was wearing a hijab and a face mask.The superintendent says he's touched by the outpouring from the community."I think that's great. I was out there this morning with the crossing guard and it was wonderful to see so many kids and families and staff came up and present her flowers, candy and cards. it was just heartwarming," said Dana Eaton, Brentwood Union School Dist. Superintendent.The superintendent says the school knows the person responsible for the hate speech and says it has been reported to police.