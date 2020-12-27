Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland

Disappointing to see the #BreonnaTaylor statue in downtown Oakland vandalized. It was installed just 2 weeks ago. @oaklandpoliceca are aware & are investigating. pic.twitter.com/0rNPiPLTSI — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 27, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in downtown Oakland was vandalized.The metal bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor."Police say a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism.The artist, Leo Carson, told ABC7 he intends to repair the bust as soon as possible.Video shows the bust broken in several places.Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March on a search warrant.Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.