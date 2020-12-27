Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland

The metal bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor."
Police say a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism.
Disappointing to see the #BreonnaTaylor statue in downtown Oakland vandalized. It was installed just 2 weeks ago. @oaklandpoliceca are aware & are investigating. pic.twitter.com/0rNPiPLTSI— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 27, 2020
The artist, Leo Carson, told ABC7 he intends to repair the bust as soon as possible.
Video shows the bust broken in several places.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March on a search warrant.
Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.