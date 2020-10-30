Horseback riders, bicyclists 'ride out the vote' in effort to draw Oakland residents to polls

"We are inspiring other people that may not have voted before," said organizer Brianna Noble.
Noble went viral this summer when she showed up to a Black Lives Matter rally on her horse. She has founded a non-profit called Humble through her stable, Mulatto Meadows, that aims to connect with young people in urban areas through horses.
"If I can use my image and my horse to put some smiles on peoples faces and inspire some positivity that's what I'm going to do," she said.
Efforts to get out the vote in areas with historically low turnout have been supercharged this year.
"In the last month or so we've knocked on 5,000 or so doors in District 6 in Oakland. We know these efforts are important to motivate people to vote," said Karen Bustamonte, a community organizer with the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center.
She says they have been handing out flyers, having socially distanced conversations and doing phone banks.
"We know its important its important to have different members of the community talk to members of the community," she said.
