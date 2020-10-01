Job Hunting with Jobina: Air purifier and bidet maker Brondell is hiring

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Steve Scheer is the president of Brondell Inc. He calls the items that the company makes, "healthy home products." They've all become very popular during the pandemic and wildfires."A little earlier in the year when we saw the toilet paper wars going on, we saw a real increase in demand for those bidet products," Scheer said. "Our bidet seats and our bidet attachments."People were desperate to keep things fresh in the bathroom, and now with so many people seeking fresh air, Brondell's purifiers are going fast."I do think it's really critical for businesses that do have some success during this time to make those investments back in and hire when they can," Scheer said. "Really we're hiring all across the board."The San Francisco-based company has openings in sales, customer service, shipping, and graphic design. Other positions will be opening in the coming months."I'm a big believer in taking care of our employees," Scheer said.Brondell is committed to investing in the community as well."Recently we've donated some air purifiers to Meals on Wheels," Scheer said. "Last year, with the lead crisis and drinking water we made about a $200,000 product donation to Newark, New Jersey. Then on the bidet side, we donate to triple and quad veterans to bring independence back into the bathroom. So not only is it the right thing to do and it feels good, but I think it's part of our success because people at Brondell really get behind that. We get to retain wonderful talent."BrondellCustomer service operations managerDeveloping and analyzing KPIs, Recruiting and onboarding Customer Service Representatives, Customer Service OperationsIf you are interested in a job with Brondell Inc. please email your resume to careers@brondell.com. Most job postings are also listed on Indeed or LinkedIn.