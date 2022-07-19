sinkhole

Video shows giant sinkhole swallow van in New York City's Bronx borough

The sinkhole opened after a day of torrential rain and flooding across the area, but there's no evidence weather played a role.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews work to repair giant sinkhole in Bronx that swallowed van

NEW YORK CITY -- It was a wild scene in New York City when a van went tumbling into a massive sinkhole on Monday.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection responded to the Bronx to investigate the scene.

The van was parked and unattended at the time. Another vehicle's wheel could be seen hanging over the opening on the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

While the van was removed from the giant sinkhole, crews continued working on Tuesday morning to repair the street.

SEE ALSO: Firefighter injured after SUV lands on him during rescue attempt in New York City

Officials say repair work will be extensive, and the block will remain closed for a week or so to rebuild subsurface infrastructure and restore the roadway.

The sinkhole opened after a day of torrential rain and flooding across the area. But the city says there is no evidence that weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Residents tell our sister station WABC-TV they disagree because they've had several issues on this block, including flooding into their basements when it rains heavily.

Neighbors were without water service early Tuesday.



"The guy I spoke to earlier, he said it's probably going to be about two hours, but then he looked at me and said it was probably going to be longer than that," a resident told WABC.

Crews were filling the sinkhole with sand and dirt as they tried to secure the area.

There was another sinkhole in the neighborhood that appeared last month, just around the corner from this site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citysinkholeflooding
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SINKHOLE
Stanford study measures solution for sinking California
Car gets stuck on sinkhole on I-280 off-ramp in SF
Sinkhole grows in Santa Clara living room
SF sinkhole slows morning commute
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Man injured in stabbing at SFO, police say
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist in SoCal
Oakland man fatally shot while getting ready for work, girlfriend says
Couple warns EDD of identity theft; agency seizes tax return anyways
Limited service in BART's yellow line due to grass fires, agency says
Residents at flooded SF building may not return home until 2023
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat wave builds
Show More
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Search underway for Livermore bowling alley shooting suspect
SF Walgreens' shoplifter arrested again for stealing from CVS
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
More TOP STORIES News