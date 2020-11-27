animal rescue

Overweight, lost turkey rescued by California animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving

Bubba the turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.
Turkeys usually have very little to be thankful for on Thanksgiving because they're typically the main dish.

But this year, at least one bird at a northern California animal sanctuary has a new lease on life.

Bubba the butterball of a turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.

But life presented him with a second chance when a rescuer found Bubba limping along a busy road.

And an animal sanctuary in Placer County just happened to have room for one more.

Now the bird has plenty of space to rest his swollen feet and enjoy the rest of his days.
