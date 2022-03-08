fast food restaurant

If you always wanted your Whopper like a patty melt, you can now have it your way at Burger King

Whopper Melts are now available nationwide and come in three varieties.
By 6abc Digital Staff
This Five-Alarm Burger will set your mouth on fire

PHILADELPHIA -- Burger King is known for saying have your Whopper your way - but what if your way has always been a patty melt?

You've been out of luck, having to go somewhere else to satisfy your melty craving.

But alas, Burger King has listened and is serving up its famous burger in a new way, 65 years since the original Whopper's debut.

Whopper Melts are now available nationwide and come in three varieties.

Here's how Burger King describes each of them:

First, there's the Whopper Melt which features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties for 1/4 pound of flame-grilled beef, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

Next is the Spicy Whopper Melt which features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties for 1/4 pound of flame-grilled beef, melty American cheese, jalapenos, caramelized onions and a creamy spicy sauce.

Then there's the Bacon Whopper Melt which features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties for 1/4 pound of flame-grilled beef, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

For those wondering, Burger King's signature Stacker Sauce, seen on other burgers like the Big King, is described by the New York Post, as "mayonnaise-based but textured with ketchup, paprika and rosemary."

Starting Thursday, March 10, Burger King says Royal Perks members can access Whopper Melt Meal combos in the BK App and bk.com starting at $6.

The recommended price for a Whopper Melt on its own is $4.29, the company says.

Burger King says Whopper Melts, which are only available for a limited time, are just "the first of more Whopper innovations to come later this year."

Another variant of the classic Whopper on the fast food chain's menu is the Impossible Whopper which features a flame-grilled patty made from plants.

The video featured in the player above is from a previous burger story.
