Coronavirus California

Alameda County files variance to keep outdoor dining open on recommendation from local public health officials

By Kris Reyes
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Even as Alameda County's COVID-19 numbers continue to go up, today the Board of Supervisors voted to file a variance attestation with the state, allowing public health officials to keep outdoor businesses open.

"We were very grateful for the approval process, it's something that we had hoped would come earlier but we are so grateful the supervisors passed it," said Kathy Weber with the Alameda Business Association.

RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing coronavirus reopening plan

Governor Gavin Newsom's orders on Friday put many restaurants in the county in limbo, as he rolled back re-opening guidelines. As one of only two counties in the state without a variance, Alameda's public health officials had no power to advance local re-opening policy beyond the state's road map.

"I've been having text, emails, calls until one in the morning, until three in the morning, everyone was in an anxiety attack," said Madelin Saddik, President of the Alameda County Chamber of Commerce.

Supervisor Wilma Chan said it was a hard decision for her to vote yes because she's concerned about enforcement of safety guidelines and the pressure to speed up re-opening. She said she's proud the county only chose to apply for the variance, now.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area

"The board letter that we have is going to say that we are still going to be very cautious but we are really doing this right now to continue to permit outdoor dining and the opening of outdoor activities at the Oakland Zoo," said Supervisor Chan.

Alameda's Public Health officers who spoke at the meeting asked for the letter of support. They said the variance strikes the right policy balance, giving local public health officials the flexibility to re-open safe outdoor activities.

The request comes as Alameda County's COVID-19 positive now number more than 8,000, the highest in the Bay Area.

RELATED: What Gov. Newsom's announcement means for every Bay Area county

Dr. Nicholas Moss with Alameda Public Health told the supervisors, his team has some insights but no definitive explanation for the numbers.

"We have a large population of essential workers who are back at work, relatively early on who live in very dense housing," he said.

With the yes vote, Supervisors asked that public health officials pressure local authorities on enforcement. Public health officers said they will proceed with caution, continuing to recommend a pause on many activities.

Businesses say they want the trust of their public officials.

"We appreciate their confidence and we trust that local businesses will do what's best for their customers," said Weber.

The variance request now goes to the state, approval could come in a matter of days.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgavin newsomhealthbuilding a better bay areaalameda countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placereopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Former San Quentin inmate says prison staff hides lack of sanitation
More Bay Area school districts opt for online learning
East Palo Alto council members, local volunteers deliver thousands of meals at food drive
Bay Area parents get creative with alternative education plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening and closing
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
What pushed accused cop killer Steven Carrillo over the edge? Former friend weighs in
WATCH SUNDAY: Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
CA's oldest state worker turns 100, celebrates 77 years of service
Show More
Olympic medalist talks about new 'What Would You Do?' episode
Masks are mandatory in CA, but whose job is it to enforce?
HHS Secretary optimistic COVID vaccine could be ready by fall
More Bay Area school districts opt for online learning
Bay Area parents get creative with alternative education plans
More TOP STORIES News