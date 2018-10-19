BUSINESS

Battle at SFO between cab drivers over $250,000 medallions

EMBED </>More Videos

Some taxi drivers had to buy their own medallions, the license that makes a car a taxi ... but others didn't. Now the SFMTA wants to help those who paid all that money. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At San Francisco International Airport there are hundreds of parked taxi cabs across multiple parking lots.

Drivers wait two to three hours for their turn to pick up a ride and tempers are flaring.

RELATED: Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall

"You made a mistake and bought the medallion," shouted driver Shane Kuykendall.

"That's not the case," shouted back driver Ejaz Ahmed.

This isn't a fight between cab drivers and rideshare drivers.

It's a fight between cab drivers and cab drivers - between those who bought a $250,000 medallion, a license that makes a vehicle a taxi cab, and those who got their medallion for free off a waitlist or who work for a cab company and lease a medallion.

RELATED: Credit union suing San Francisco over 'worthless' taxi medallions

All the drivers say the wait at SFO is worth it.

"If I'm going to drive around the city two to three hours without a fare, why not come to the airport and you know within two hours or so you are going to get a fare?" asked cab driver Mychael Monroe.

Tension is boiling between the groups because earlier this week the SFMTA passed a proposal restricting SFO pick-ups and drop-offs to the group of drivers who purchased their medallions for $250,000.

The intent of the proposal was to help the drivers who are struggling to make their payments because of competition from Uber and Lyft.

"I am making my payments, but I am barely making it. I have four kids," Ahmed explained.

The group of drivers who didn't pay for a medallion say they shouldn't be punished.

RELATED: New York City approves one-year cap on Uber, Lyft cars

"I'm sorry they put down their money and they're stuck - I don't know. That's what they call a bad investment," Kuykendall said.

SFMTA Spokesperson Paul Rose said the proposal will help cab drivers who didn't purchase medallions by getting them off this line and back into the city.

"We believe there is a demand in San Francisco for taxi drivers," Rose told ABC7 News earlier this week.

"I would ask him when was the last time he drove a cab? 'Cause he doesn't know what he's talking about," Monroe said.

The SFMTA said staff will develop a transition plan. They're exploring a back-up plan where drivers who didn't purchase medallions could be reinstated at SFO.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstaxi driverstaxirideshareSFMTAtransportationtrafficuberlyftpoliticsSan Francisco International AirportSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
New York City approves cap on Uber, Lyft cars
BUSINESS
California's first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF
Companies competing for shrinking pool of seasonal workers
Scooters return to San Francisco streets after ban
Consumer Catch-up: Infant carriers recalled, Target launches cheese Advent calendar
More Business
Top Stories
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Jeweler surprises bride-to-be with new engagement ring
AAA left two women alone and stranded for 7 hours in Novato
Is Sen. Kamala Harris a contender for president in 2020?
Gunman at large after shots fired at Oakland police officer
California's first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF
Families struggle after alleged contractor fraud worth $800,000
Bay Area residents line up to buy tickets as Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B
Show More
Fire victims in Redwood Valley still struggling year after tragedy
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
Truck slams into high voltage transformer at Milpitas mall
Oakland's First Fridays taking one-month break
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival, Punch Line Comedy Club
More News