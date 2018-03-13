7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Amazon charger recall, mattress settlement, student loan worries

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

By
Amazon recalls portable chargers

Amazon is recalling six models of its company-branded portable power banks. The devices can overheat and catch fire.

The recall impacts about 260,000 AmazonBasics portable lithium-ion battery chargers purchased December 2014 - July 2017. They are black and rectangular, and have the AmazonBasics logo on the front.

Amazon had 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one person who had chemical burns from the battery acid.

Recalled models include product ID numbers:
B00LRK8EVO
B00LRK8HJ8
B00LRK8I7O
B00LRK8IV0
B00LRK8JDC
B00ZQ4JQAA

If you have one of the recalled charges, unplug it and stop using immediately. Contact Amazon for a return and refund.

Palo Alto mattress company settles with FTC

A Bay Area mattress company settled with the Federal Trade Commission over allegations it falsely used "Made in America" claims on its products.

Palo Alto-based Nectar Brand LLC agreed to stop making the claims about its Chinese-made products. The FTC said Nectar, which also uses the names Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud, said its products were "designed and assembled in USA."

In fact, the FTC said the mattresses were completely assembled and imported from China.

Women more worried about student debt

Women are more likely to feel worried about their finances than men - especially when it comes to student debt. That's according to a recent study by Student Loan Hero.

The website found women were twice as likely to report their student loan debt as "not at all manageable" - 28% thought so, compared to 13% of men who participated in the survey. That is the case even though women have, on average, more than $18,000 less in student loans than men.

Women were also more likely to say they regret taking out loans for education, and that they feel less prepared for retirement.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsamazontechnologyproduct recallsmade in americastudent loansSan FranciscoPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News