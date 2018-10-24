7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: FDA approves new flu drug, car reliability ratings, airlines added to TSA Precheck

(Shutterstock)

By
FDA approves new flu medicine

For the first time in about 20 years, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug to treat the flu.

Xofluza is for people 12 and older, and comes just in time for this year's flu season.

The FDA says the drug is a pill that can reduce flu symptoms after just one dose. It works about as well as Tamiflu.

South San Francisco-based Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche, will launch the new drug within a few weeks.

The cost is $150 without insurance.

U.S. carmakers drop in reliability ratings

Consumer Reports is out with its annual car reliability rankings - and American automakers did not fare so well.

The organization says all U.S.-based brands fell to the bottom half of the rankings. At the top - international automakers Lexus, Toyota, Mazda, Subaru, and Kia.

Consumer Reports says readers reported more mechanical trouble, especially with technology to increase fuel economy.

The least reliable brands on the list - Volvo, Cadillac, Tesla, Ram, and GMC.

New airlines added to TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck members now have three new airlines to choose from for expedited screening.

Norwegian Air and Icelandair are now participating, and Via Airlines will begin the program on November 1.

With those additions, 56 domestic and international airlines participate in Precheck.

The program costs $85 for five years, and allows for quicker security screening at several airports across the country.

Travelers don't have to take off their shoes, belts, or light jackets, and can keep laptops and approved liquids in their bags.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsfluflu seasonFDAcarsconsumer reportsair travelairline industryTSA
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Everything you need to know about washing your car
Oakland condo buyers may have little protection after construction fire
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival, Punch Line Comedy Club
Families struggle after alleged contractor fraud worth $800,000
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Castro Community Benefit District seeks former Snowbright Launderette space for new office
No cashiers - Amazon Go opens up first California store in SF
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Property dispute threatens La Taqueria, beloved Mission District restaurant
More Business
Top Stories
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City
PHOTOS: Suspicious packages found in New York, D.C.
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to politicians, CNN
Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in SF
Missed Mega Millions? You can still play Powerball tonight
Fmr. NFL player moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
Recall Alert: Toilet flushing system may explode
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Show More
A look at the worst commutes in the Bay Area
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
AccuWeather Forecast: Average today, warm weekend
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
7th child dies from adenovirus outbreak at rehab center
More News