<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4597208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest

Google employees across the Bay Area joined workers around the world to protest what they say is the company's lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct. (KGO-TV)