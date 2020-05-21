Facebook to allow employees to work from home for the rest of 2020, shift toward permanent remote work

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Facebook employees are being allowed to work from home for the rest of the year.CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a company meeting that was livestreamed on his Facebook page.Zuckerberg said more than 95 percent of the company is currently working remotely, and he expects to only be able to fit 25 percent of employees back in the office for much of the rest of the year.Over the next five to ten years, Zuckerberg believes 50 percent of Facebook could be working remotely full-time.If employees who don't return to the office move somewhere else, they will have to notify the company, and their salaries will be adjusted. Zuckerberg said that is necessary for taxes and accounting.