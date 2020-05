COVID-19 impact: Twitter allows employees to work from home 'forever,' CEO says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed his employees saying they'd be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the novel coronavirus pandemic lockdown passes."Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19, but we don't anticipate being one of the first to return to offices," Twitter Vice President Jennifer Christie wrote on the company's blog "The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it's safe to return."Twitter's offices will not reopen before September, however, with very few exceptions. Some jobs that require physical presence, such as maintaining servers, will still require employees to come in.The company is also cancelling all business travel before September and in-person events until the end of the year. Twitter will assess its 2021 events in late 2020.Similarly, at Google and Facebook , the tech companies announced employees will be able to work remotely until the end of the year.