Coronavirus California

COVID-19 impact: Twitter allows employees to work from home 'forever,' CEO says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed his employees saying they'd be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the novel coronavirus pandemic lockdown passes.

"Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19, but we don't anticipate being one of the first to return to offices," Twitter Vice President Jennifer Christie wrote on the company's blog.

RELATED: Is your company spying on you? Digital surveillance tools track your productivity when working from home

"The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it's safe to return."

Twitter's offices will not reopen before September, however, with very few exceptions. Some jobs that require physical presence, such as maintaining servers, will still require employees to come in.

The company is also cancelling all business travel before September and in-person events until the end of the year. Twitter will assess its 2021 events in late 2020.

Similarly, at Google and Facebook, the tech companies announced employees will be able to work remotely until the end of the year.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoemploymentcoronavirus californiacoronavirustwitterworkplace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
When will CA restaurants, malls reopen? Here's what Newsom says
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will CA restaurants, malls reopen? Here's what Newsom says
CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall 2020, chancellor announces
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Warriors laid off 1,700 part-time workers in March
President Trump: 'California should let Tesla open plant now'
More TOP STORIES News