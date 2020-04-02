Coronavirus

Coronavirus: PG&E customers will receive credit reducing April bills

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Customers will be getting a much needed break from the utility company.

PG&E says all residential customers will receive the state-mandated climate credit on their April bill. The credit will reduce your bill $27 to $62, depending on whether you use natural gas, electric or both.

The credit comes at a time wallets are getting a little tighter as many people are not working because of the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place orders. "During the COVID-19 public health crisis, we know that many of our customers may face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and childcare closures, job loss and other economic impacts," said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Those who are having trouble paying their bill can work out a payment plan with PG&E. There are also several programs to help customers afford their bills.

The utility has stopped disconnecting service for non-payment for both residents and small business customers because of the pandemic.

