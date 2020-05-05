Where's the beef? Wendy's reporting supply chain problems at some Bay Area locations

RELATED: Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out as meatpacking plants are hit with COVID-19
"Is there a single cheese available?" ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman asked while passing through a drive-through in Petaluma. Menus told the story, or rather, scraps of paper atop those menus, noting deleted items. After Covid-19 struck meat processing workers across the nation, beef and pork production are down by 25 percent. Do not order a double or triple in Petaluma.
"Every sandwich that comes with two meats is only one meat right now," said the attendant in the drive-through box. "We're having a beef shortage right now."
There are several items have been crossed off the menu that says they are no longer available. That includes certain hamburgers, salads and fruits, and part of the kids' meal menu.
Across the U.S. production of beef and pork is down at least 25-percent with coronavirus outbreaks sickening workers at meat plants.
Wendy's has released the following statement:
"It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment. We're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely."
"You know what? I think it's a hoax so they can double the price of their beef!" said one of them as he drove away, single cheese in hand.
There is, however, a flip side to this burger and beef crisis.
In Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Meat reports a sales jump so high that, "I haven't had time to look at the orders," said Jenine Rinn, who runs the business with her husband Rian.
They buy and sell local, which seems to matter a lot right now.
"They are looking for a consistent, high-quality meat source," said Rian.
"We've been slammed," added Jenine. "It is also a pivot because we did a lot of business with local restaurants."
But clearly, they are not selling to the nearby Wendy's.
"Chicken is fine," said the man in the box at the Wendy's drive-through. "We have an abundance of chicken right now. We're pushing chicken."
