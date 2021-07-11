wildfire

CAL FIRE crews respond to 'wind driven' fire in Contra Costa County

BYRON, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE crews are responding a "wind driven" fire near Byron in Contra Costa County Sunday morning.

The Diablo Fire is burning near Vasco Road and Camino Diablo Road and is estimated at 128 acres in size.

As of 1:50 p.m., CAL FIRE said the fire was 50% contained and crews had stopped forward progress.



CAL FIRE originally said the blaze had the potential to grow to 100 acres.

Because of the wind driven nature of the fire, officials said containment was "challenging."

