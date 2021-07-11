CAL FIRE crews respond to 'wind driven' fire in Contra Costa County

#DiabloFire off Vasco Rd and Camino Diablo in the Byron area is contained. Change in acreage to 128 acres is due to better mapping. Firefighters will remain at scene for the next 2 to 3 hours to ensure 100% control. Please remember to drive safe through the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/gTq2rm5j5W — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 11, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow instructions given and get out of harm's way.

BYRON, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE crews are responding a "wind driven" fire near Byron in Contra Costa County Sunday morning.The Diablo Fire is burning near Vasco Road and Camino Diablo Road and is estimated at 128 acres in size.As of 1:50 p.m., CAL FIRE said the fire was 50% contained and crews had stopped forward progress.CAL FIRE originally said the blaze had the potential to grow to 100 acres.Because of the wind driven nature of the fire, officials said containment was "challenging."