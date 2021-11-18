San Jose man greeted with cheers upon return to hospital for rehab after 9-month COVID battle

ABC7 News was there when he shared the special moment with his family as he came home for the first time.
EXCLUSIVE: SJ man says he got 'another chance at life' after 9 months in hospital with COVID
The road to recovery is not over as Davis returned back to the hospital to begin his rehab.
It's not often a patient receives a welcome party when arriving at a hospital.
But, that's just what San Jose's Noah Davis got when he arrived at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
"You get close to a lot of these people," Davis said. "So, I feel like I'm coming back and saying hi to people I've known my whole life."
VIDEO: Mom has message about COVID-19 vaccine after 3-month coma
After seeing the outpouring of love from his care team when he returned to the hospital Wednesday, he considers this to be another homecoming.
"I missed my dog and my family when I was here and now I miss my family now that I'm home, family from the hospital," Davis said. "It's crazy, it's like switching."
Davis' journey to recovery continues with his outpatient rehab treatment.
He still cannot walk, sleeps with oxygen and struggles with nerve pain in his left hand.
RELATED: Long haul COVID symptoms affect 1/3 of survivors, University of Oxford study finds
Dr. Stephen McKenna treated Davis in the Spring and he said he was lucky to be admitted to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center thanks to the expertise of the staff.
Their work saved his life before, but the journey is still ongoing.
"We're all hopeful that he will continue to make improvements in terms of standing," Dr. McKenna said. "We don't know what the future holds, but brief walking and maybe being able to get to a point where he could be out of a wheelchair with ongoing therapy."
VIDEO: 'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Texas mom shares daughter's final message before dying of COVID
"I can't believe I took breathing for granted back then and walking for granted," Davis said. "I sure can't wait to get back to that; I won't take it for granted again. I am fully vaccinated now, I have both shots from Pfizer. Just for any and all precaution I can get because I never want to go through this again and I never wish it on anybody."
There's no progress without struggle.
It looks like a lot to deal with and it is, but Davis keeps fighting.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
