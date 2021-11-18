San Jose man greeted with cheers upon return to hospital for rehab after 9-month COVID battle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11270613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 42-year-old was waiting for her chance to get the shot when she got COVID back in March. After an agonizing road to recovery, she's finally vaccinated.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- 31-year-old Noah Davis became Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's longest hospitalized patient discharged since the onset of the pandemic earlier this month.ABC7 News was there when he shared the special moment with his family as he came home for the first time.The road to recovery is not over as Davis returned back to the hospital to begin his rehab.It's not often a patient receives a welcome party when arriving at a hospital.But, that's just what San Jose's Noah Davis got when he arrived at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center."You get close to a lot of these people," Davis said. "So, I feel like I'm coming back and saying hi to people I've known my whole life."After seeing the outpouring of love from his care team when he returned to the hospital Wednesday, he considers this to be another homecoming."I missed my dog and my family when I was here and now I miss my family now that I'm home, family from the hospital," Davis said. "It's crazy, it's like switching."Davis' journey to recovery continues with his outpatient rehab treatment.He still cannot walk, sleeps with oxygen and struggles with nerve pain in his left hand.Dr. Stephen McKenna treated Davis in the Spring and he said he was lucky to be admitted to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center thanks to the expertise of the staff.Their work saved his life before, but the journey is still ongoing."We're all hopeful that he will continue to make improvements in terms of standing," Dr. McKenna said. "We don't know what the future holds, but brief walking and maybe being able to get to a point where he could be out of a wheelchair with ongoing therapy.""I can't believe I took breathing for granted back then and walking for granted," Davis said. "I sure can't wait to get back to that; I won't take it for granted again. I am fully vaccinated now, I have both shots from Pfizer. Just for any and all precaution I can get because I never want to go through this again and I never wish it on anybody."There's no progress without struggle.It looks like a lot to deal with and it is, but Davis keeps fighting.