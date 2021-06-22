Sonoma enacts new restrictions reducing water use by 20%

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- People living in the city of Sonoma will be required to reduce water use by 20%.That's the word Tuesday from city water officials.Water use restrictions go into effect July 1 following the city council declaring a Stage 2 water shortage.This limits commercial and residential use. People in the city of Sonoma will not be allowed to fill swimming pools, or wash their cars.The state is requiring Sonoma County to reduce the amount of water it takes from the Russian River by 20%.