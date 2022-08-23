  • Watch Now

Former CA park ranger passed out in patrol car in 2014 now involved in DUI crash, CHP says

ByDan Noyes via KGO logo
1 hour ago
CHP says a former California state park ranger who was caught passed out in his patrol car in 2014 is responsible for a DUI crash in Mendocino County.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're getting word of a horrible DUI crash in Mendocino County and a connection to an I-Team investigation from eight years ago.

The California Highway Patrol reports that a drunk driver crossed the double yellow line along southbound Highway 101 in Mendocino County on August 12, slamming into a minivan carrying a family of five. The mother and 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, as did the driver of the other car.

It turns out, he is 41-year-old Tyson Young, a former State Park Ranger caught on camera passed out in his patrol car- still running and in gear. Young lost his job after his DUI conviction in 2014, and has worked for Caltrans since then.

The CHP tells the I-Team's Dan Noyes, they have forwarded the case to the Mendocino County District Attorney. And the DA tells us, he is considering filing felony charges against Young.

