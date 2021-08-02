SF's iconic cable cars return with free rides all August

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's historic cable cars are back! Today kicks off a month of free rides.The SFMTA is testing cable car service after it was suspended last year because of the pandemic.Mayor London Breed joined city officials at the cable car turnaround at Powell and Market Streets with a message for riders."These operators that are with me today would normally be testing the equipment, making sure things are running smoothly, making sure that they are safe and making sure that the public is safe. So please, listen to your operators, be patient, be understanding," said Mayor Breed.Cable cars are expected to return to full service early next month.