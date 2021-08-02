Coronavirus California

SF's iconic cable cars return with free rides all August

EMBED <>More Videos

SF's iconic cable cars return with free rides all month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's historic cable cars are back! Today kicks off a month of free rides.

The SFMTA is testing cable car service after it was suspended last year because of the pandemic.

RELATED: San Francisco's iconic cable cars to return this fall

Mayor London Breed joined city officials at the cable car turnaround at Powell and Market Streets with a message for riders.

"These operators that are with me today would normally be testing the equipment, making sure things are running smoothly, making sure that they are safe and making sure that the public is safe. So please, listen to your operators, be patient, be understanding," said Mayor Breed.

Cable cars are expected to return to full service early next month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiamunilondon breedtourismsfmtacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News