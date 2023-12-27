  • Watch Now

Car fire in Caldecott Tunnel creating massive traffic backup on Highway 24

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 1:32AM
A car fire in the Caldecott Tunnel is creating a huge traffic backup for drivers heading eastbound on Highway 24 Tuesday evening.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A car fire in the Caldecott Tunnel is creating a massive traffic backup for drivers Tuesday evening.

SKY7 video shows cars backed up on the eastbound lanes of Highway 24.

CHP says a car caught fire inside bore 2 in the eastbound direction heading towards Lafayette.

The passengers of the vehicle escaped without injury.

Fire crews have put out the flames but the car has not yet been towed yet.

Bore 2 remains closed.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

