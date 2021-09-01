San Francisco hotel offers discounted rate for Caldor Fire evacuees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Handlery Union Square Hotel in San Francisco is offering Caldor Fire evacuees a special discounted rate for rooms.The hotel is charging $75 a night before taxes and fees with parking included.Owner Jon Handlery got the idea to offer an evacuee discount last year during the lightning complex fires.The package for evacuees also includes discounts at Macy's, Red and White Bay cruises and double-decker bus city tours.Handlery says he wants evacuees to take their minds off the situation in Tahoe as best they can."It's really disheartening. and i thought, if I can do something and I thought if I could allow someone to possibly relax for a little bit then I've done my part," Handlery said.Front desk staff will check for proof of residency.The special rate runs through Nov. 2, the timeline for when California's dangerous fire season might subside.