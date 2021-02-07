Berkeley woman calls taxi for ride to drive-thru vaccination site at Golden Gate Fields racetrack

"Today, you're getting a Pfizer vaccine," said a health care worker to a patient.
Those magic words are the same hundreds of seniors have waited months to hear.
"I'm very eager to get this injection," said Karen Watson-Gegeo.
Watson-Gegeo called a taxi on Saturday to make her appointment at a drive-thru vaccine clinic in the parking lot of Golden Gate Fields.
"I needed to get here, I'm disabled and whenever I need to go somewhere I call Bajwa," she said. Whatever it takes.
Consuelo Garcia said she was scared to get the shot but her daughter Erika was feeling just the opposite.
"I've been so anxious over the last year with my mom, we live together I have young kids in school and it's a huge relief that we won't be exposing her," Erika Garcia said.
This site is now serving Alameda County seniors 75 and older, by online appointment only.
"This is a win-win for everybody we feel good about every shot that goes into every arm," said Berkeley Fire Department Captain Colin Arnold.
In Vallejo, this mass vaccination clinic continued at the Solano County Fairgrounds for health care workers and county residents over 75 by appointment only.
"The average wait time between registration, vaccine and second dose appointment is about 45 minutes," said Solano County EMS Coordinator Benjamin Gammon.
David Yi hoped to spend more time with his dad Kisu, after his shot on Saturday.
"I've seen him socially distanced two times since March, my mom is getting her shot in two weeks, I feel good," said Yi.
Authorities say the Solano County mass vaccination clinic was on track to vaccinate 3,500 people between Friday and Saturday.
The Golden Gate Fields site vaccinated 1,600 between Friday and Saturday. Organizers say appointments are being scheduled through Monday and possibly beyond if there are enough doses to give.
