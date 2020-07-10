Up to 8,000 California inmates could be released early amid COVID-19 crisis

"These actions are taken to provide for the health and safety of the incarcerated population and staff," Ralph Diaz, Secretary for the CDCR, said in a press release on Friday. "We aim to implement these decompression measures in a way that aligns both public health and public safety."
Incarcerated people who have 180 days or less left on their sentence, are a low risk for violence, and are not serving time for a violent crime will be the first group of inmates eligible for early release.
The department said 4,800 inmates could be released by the end of July.
RELATED: San Quentin coronavirus: CA assemblyman calls outbreak 'worst prison screw up in state history'
Inmates who have less than a year left on their sentence and have not committed a violent crime could also be eligible for release by the end of August if they're in one of the following state prisons: San Quentin State Prison, Central California Women's Facility, California Health Care Facility, California Institution for Men, California Institution for Women, California Medical Facility, Folsom State Prison and Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.
The CDCR will also implement a one-time Positive Programming Credit (PPC) award which will provide 12 weeks of credit to inmates who have "provided exceptional assistance in maintaining the safety and security of a prison" during the outbreak of COVID-19. Inmates who have been found guilty of serious Rules Violation Report between March 1 and July 5 will not receive the credit. Time credits will be applied by August 1.
Prisoners who are also deemed to have "high-risk" medical conditions will also be eligible for early release.
The department said all inmates will be tested for the virus within seven days of their release.
Officials are working with lawmakers and other agencies to help reintroduce the released people into society.
RELATED: 'Many errors that led to this crisis': Officials say they warned of San Quentin Prison's COVID-19 outbreak
Officials say those who are currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole, or have been "condemned" with a death sentence will not be eligible for a reduced sentence.
The CDCR said prisons are urged to follow normal release protocol if the credits move up a release date for an inmate, including making notifications to the victims of the individuals.
