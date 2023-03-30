Bay Area completely removed from drought, data shows

Only 28% of California is still in a drought, according to the latest drought monitor data released Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's good news for California when it comes to the latest drought monitor numbers.

Big improvements can be seen for the Sacramento Valley, where they have been removed from the drought.

In the Bay Area, we are completely removed from the drought. We had a little piece in northern Napa County that was still in a moderate drought and that has been removed this week.

Statewide, only 28% of the state is in a drought Thursday, down from 36% last week and down from 99% of the state at the start of the water year on October 1.

