More of California removed from the drought as atmospheric river takes aim at Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The latest drought monitor arrived Thursday and it showed an improvement in drought conditions in part of the state.

Along the central coast and in the San Joaquin Valley, drought conditions were completely removed.

Now just 43% of the state is in some sort of drought category, down from 49% last week. At the start of our winter nearly 100% of the state was in some category of drought.

The Bay Area remained unchanged this week. Our region continues to be in the dry or moderate drought category, the 2 lowest on the drought monitor.

With an atmospheric river arriving across California and more rain next week, drought conditions are expected to improve with the next drought monitor update.

