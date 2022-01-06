drought

California drought killing winter-run Chinook salmon species

By Alex Cheney
EMBED <>More Videos

Drought, brutal summer heat killing salmon species

Salmon is the second most consumed seafood in the U.S., and California is a major salmon contributor. But a new report shows the drought facing the state is killing a salmon species in the Sacramento River.

A recent report from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows that only 2.6 percent of the winter-run Chinook salmon juvenile population survived the brutally hot and dry summer.

"Well it's a hit to everybody. When you get to a drought like this, water is in really, really short supply," said UC Davis Fisheries Scientist Peter Moyle.

Moyle says that this could be just the beginning if nobody works on a solution. The winter-run Chinook salmon may be the first to take a hit but not the last.

"The other runs of salmon are going to follow suit. If we use the battle for the winter run, we're likely to run the battle for the other runs. So we've got to make the system work," Moyle said.


Last April, the state sucked the salmons out of the reservoirs and trucked them all the way to the ocean, instead of releasing them into rivers, in an effort to save them. With less snow melt feeding the rivers, the water was just too warm for young salmon.

"We're using all this water that's being produced by mountain ranges. We're trying to capture it and store it in the reservoirs, and we're taking it from the fish. So if we want some of those fish around, we've got to give some of that water back," explained Moyle.

The winter-run Chinook salmon has been on the endangered list since 1994. Hatcheries that raise fish in artificial conditions are helping to keep the other two main Chinook salmon runs in the area alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniasalmonfoodclimate changecaliforniadrought
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DROUGHT
CA imposes water restrictions as drought drags on
California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide
Researchers optimistic about new housing even with drought
Recent Bay Area showers good news for easing drought
TOP STORIES
Young ACSO recruit fatally shot on Oakland freeway identified
How to take a rapid COVID-19 test correctly at home
Families spend hours in line to get free COVID tests in Fremont
Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
UCSF doctor sees omicron peak coming soon
California extends indoor mask mandate to Feb. 15
4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Inyo County
Show More
Has SF hit rock bottom? Former mayor weighs in with Phil Matier
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
CDC greenlights Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens
Harlem Globetrotters heading to Chase Center this weekend
CA passengers quarantining in FL after getting COVID on cruise
More TOP STORIES News