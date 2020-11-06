2020 Election Results: The Northern California county Trump is winning in a landslide

But there are still plenty of counties that voted for President Donald Trump -- 22 of California's 55 counties, to be exact.
When looking at preliminary voting results, one Northern California county stands out as particularly pro-Trump. As of Friday, the president was winning Lassen County in a landslide with 73% of the vote.
The county, which borders Nevada, is pretty small. The population is about 30,000 people, per the U.S. Census Bureau. The latest vote totals show Trump earning 6,975 votes there. Biden has 2,474.
*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
Trump had a similar turnout in Modoc County, just north of Lassen. The president is winning about 70% of the vote total there, as of Friday afternoon. But Modoc is even smaller than Lassen; the votes stack up to 2,675 for Trump and 1,063 for Biden.
The award for bluest California county goes to -- no surprise here -- San Francisco. Biden has 86% of the vote there, as of Friday, and Trump only has 12%.
None of these vote totals are final, as millions of votes around the state are still being counted. We're carefully tracking election results around the state. You can find the latest numbers here.
