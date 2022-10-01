New California law increases family leave, disability benefits

Millions of Californians will see more family and disability leave benefits under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bill will boost leave benefits for lower and middle income workers to cover their income when they have to take time off to care for their loved ones or themselves.

By 2025, those earning less than the state's average wage could receive up to 90% of their regular wages while taking leave.

Many of these employees are women and people of color.

"California families and our state as a whole are stronger when workers have the support they need to care for themselves and their loved ones," Newsom said.