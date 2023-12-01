California Forever opens 2 offices where residents can preview 'new walkable city'

California Forever, the billionaire-backed company proposing to build a new Solano County city, opened up offices that will soon outline their plans.

CEO Jan Sramek says the two offices are located in Vacaville and Vallejo - with more openings in Fairfield and Rio Vista in the coming weeks. He says the goal is to have around 50,000 people living in this city by late 2030. But that vision has a long road ahead, as the project will be subject to voter approval.

The new offices

The I-Team got a tour of the Vacaville office nestled in a strip mall along Alamo Drive.

"I know that there's been a sense of mystery about it going back a number of years and a lot of people still have questions," said Sramek. "And so that's what it's for, to come in and get your questions answered. Hear more about the project here, about why we believe that this would be a really good thing for all of Solano County."

Inside the offices are posters of renderings of what the city could look like - people fishing, riding bikes, and lots of walking. Sramek told the I-Team in September, the city's affordability and walkability will make it stand out.

"Many cities in California are not walkable and there's a lot of people that really like that lifestyle," Sramek told ABC7's Stephanie Sierra.

Each office has a team of people sorting through thousands of surveys sent to local residents asking questions about the county's future and potential for change.

"We're looking at what people are excited about and more qualitative data about the issues that they're concerned about," said Kikuye Fujii, a woman who recently joined the California Forever team.

Sramek encourages residents to stop by.

"All Solano County residents are invited to stop by to talk to our team and learn the facts about our project. We're excited to share the story of how we can bring good-paying local jobs, middle-class homes in safe, walkable neighborhoods, and greatly increased tax revenues to fund schools and social services for all of Solano County," Sramek said.

Where's the water?

Sramek has received support along with a slew of concerns from the public during a series of recent town halls. Including one on Wednesday night, where residents asked questions about the lack of infrastructure and access to water.

Local city and county officials have consistently voiced opposition, including Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy.

"I can tell you right now there are zero mayors in Solano County who are willing to sell or give up some of their water rights," Moy told Sierra during an October live interview.

Sramek told ABC7 News this week - accessing water won't be a problem. He explained the Solano County Water Agency recently rejected their request to access a nearby aqueduct, but reassured them it wouldn't impact their plans.

"Since the water agency decided not to do that, we will just work on our own infrastructure," Sramek said. "We've always had enough water rights for our project and that remains the case."

The CEO says California Forever has water rights to a large part of the groundwater basin as well as water rights from the river.

"Those water rights alone would be enough to support a population of tens of thousands of people," said Sramek.

According to Sramek, the universal theme he's learning from Solano County residents is the desire for change. He says he's hopeful these new offices will bring clarity to his mission that's focused on affordable housing.

The CEO added he's expecting more formal plans to be announced in January.

Office locations

California Forever Vacaville Office

965 Alamo Dr.

Vacaville, CA 95687

California Forever Vallejo Office

537 Georgia St.

Vallejo, CA 94590

