Epic photo shows return of 'California Henge' to San Francisco

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
'California Henge' returns to San Francisco
"California Henge" has returned to San Francisco. It happens twice a year when the sun lines up perfectly with California Street.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, it turns out the solar eclipse isn't the only rare astronomical phenomenon. San Francisco has one of its own!

Tuesday morning was the so-called "California Henge."

It happens twice a year when the sun lines up perfectly with California Street - shining between buildings and over the Bay Bridge.

Photographer Stuart Berman took the photo of "California Henge" above and it appears like a little heart formed at the top of the bridge.

