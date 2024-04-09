Epic photo shows return of 'California Henge' to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, it turns out the solar eclipse isn't the only rare astronomical phenomenon. San Francisco has one of its own!

Tuesday morning was the so-called "California Henge."

It happens twice a year when the sun lines up perfectly with California Street - shining between buildings and over the Bay Bridge.

Photographer Stuart Berman took the photo of "California Henge" above and it appears like a little heart formed at the top of the bridge.

