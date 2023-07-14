Hwy 1 closed after car plunges over 300-foot cliff in Santa Cruz Co., CHP says

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KGO) -- California Highway Patrol says a car plunged over the edge of a cliff, 300 feet down into sea waters, following a collision just north of the Scott Creek Bridge in Davenport.

All southbound lanes on Highway 1 are closed for the recovery of the vehicle.

It is unknown how many occupants are in the vehicle. Major equipment is being called in to tow the vehicle, along with emergency medical help.

