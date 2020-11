Bay Area doctor says this holiday season has to 'suck' so future ones don't

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Leading up to the holidays, California and many other states across the U.S. are seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.Last week, California's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly advised against large gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying that the safest way to celebrate is with people only from your immediate household.And during ABC7's 4 p.m. show on Tuesday, ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel agreed with state and county health officials saying staying at home is the best option to protect you and your family from COVID-19 these next few months."These holidays have to suck so future ones don't," said Dr. Patel.