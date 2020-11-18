Health & Fitness

Bay Area doctor says this holiday season has to 'suck' so future ones don't

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Leading up to the holidays, California and many other states across the U.S. are seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Last week, California's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly advised against large gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying that the safest way to celebrate is with people only from your immediate household.

RELATED: How would a California curfew work? Are they effective? UCSF doctor weighs in

And during ABC7's 4 p.m. show on Tuesday, ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel agreed with state and county health officials saying staying at home is the best option to protect you and your family from COVID-19 these next few months.

"These holidays have to suck so future ones don't," said Dr. Patel.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomholidaycoronavirus californiacoronavirusthanksgivingreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
If you get a test, can you travel? Here's what every county says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
If you get a test, can you travel? Here's what every county says
Bay Area WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF bar owners speak out after being shut down
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
More TOP STORIES News