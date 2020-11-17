Coronavirus

California lawmakers reportedly take trip to Hawaii for conference amid travel advisory, COVID-19 surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of California lawmakers reportedly took a work trip this week to Hawaii amid the ongoing pandemic, just days after the state issued a travel advisory firmly warning against non-essential and out-of-state travel.

The Sacramento Bee reports the unidentified group went for the Independent Voter Project's annual policy conference.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says he shouldn't have attended birthday party at French Laundry amid COVID-19 surge

The state travel advisory urges people to stay close to home and, if they do leave California, to self-quarantine for two weeks when they return.

According to The Bee, the chairman and executive director for the Independent Voter Project said about 50 participants are in Hawaii this week, including fewer than 20 legislators from multiple states. He declined to say how many California lawmakers are in attendance but added that both Democrats and Republicans are there.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was criticized last week for attending a birthday celebration at French Laundry in Napa County. The party reportedly had 12 or more people from different households. It's the type of gathering Governor Newsom has been imploring Californians to avoid.

The governor later issued a statement saying, "While our family followed the restaurant's health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner."

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshawaiicaliforniaair traveltravelcoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
What will Mardi Gras look like in 2021? New Orleans reveals plans
Dolly Parton helped fund COVID-19 vaccine research
Bay Area doctors prepare for hospital surge amid COVID-19 spike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Storm to soak North Bay, before rain moves into South Bay
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
AccuWeather forecast: Rain then showers today, more showers tomorrow
Small businesses hit breaking point as Newsom issues new lockdown
Here's what move into purple tier means for school districts
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Show More
Facebook, Twitter CEOs pressed by Senate on election handling
Bay Area doctors prepare for hospital surge amid COVID-19 spike
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
Dolly Parton helped fund COVID-19 vaccine research
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News