Here are the most frequently asked Middle Class Tax Refund questions

The state of California turned over data for millions of Californians so companies in New York and Wisconsin could issue the cards and mail them out.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of Californians are due to receive the "Middle Class Tax Refund" as the state's way of easing the pain of inflation. Some received their refunds in the form of a direct deposit, while others got it in the form of a mailed pre-loaded debit card. And for many, questions about this refund abound.

Here are 7 On Your Side's most ongoing coverage of the MCTR. Check back for the latest updates.

You'll find answers to the most commonly asked questions below. If you have one we didn't answer, please scroll to the bottom to find details on how to contact 7 On Your Side.

Do I qualify for the Middle Class Tax Refund?

You will need to have filed your 2020 tax return by October 10, 2021. You also cannot have been declared as a dependent. You must have been a California resident for at least 6 months in 2020 and be a California resident on the date the MCTR payment was issued. Eligibility and amount received is dependent on income. (See next question.)

How much will I get?

The California Franchise Tax Board has a calculator here to estimate your payment.

How will I receive the money?

You will receive your payment by direct deposit if you filed your 2020 state tax return electronically and received a refund by direct deposit. Otherwise you will receive a pre-loaded debit card in the mail.

Unlike the stimulus payments during the pandemic, there is no way to track your payments online to see if it has been sent.

What does the debit card / mailing envelope look like?

Many are finding this confusing because the envelope has a return address in Omaha, Nebraska. Check out 7 On Your Side's video here to get a look at the envelope and card, or view the image on the FTB website.

How do I activate my card?

By calling 1-800-240-0223. Do not use other numbers or respond to text messages or emails offering to help with your payment - it might be a scam! You will have to punch in the last 6 digits of your Social Security number to activate the card.

What else do I need to know about my card?

The card is issued by the New York Community Bank, and serviced by the Money Network. Using your card may incur fees. It costs $1.25 each time it is used on a non-Money Network ATM or to get cash over the counter at a bank. There are no fees if you use a Money Network ATM or to use the card for shopping at a store. However, you may be charged additional ATM fees by the ATM operators including those in the free Money Network system.

How can I transfer my funds to my bank account without incurring any fees?

You must call to activate your card (1-800-240-0223), then supply your bank's routing number and your account number for the money to be transferred to your bank account.

I'm having a problem with my card, where can I get help? What if my card is lost or stolen?

If your card is lost or stolen you should call Money Network at 1-800-240-0223 and choose Option 3. Money Network provides additional information on their help page here. If you still cannot get help, please email us back with the details of your issue and we'll look into it!

What if I accidentally threw away my card before activating it?

If you dumped your debit card, you should be able to get it back by calling Money Network (1-800-240-0223). The recording will say: "To access our customer service, press one." But don't press one for customer service! Instead press three for "card replacement." The recording will continue: "If you received your card but no longer have it, press one." You'll have to enter six digits of your Social Security number, plus your zip code. If you're successful, you'll hear: "Your request has been accepted."

What if I don't want to give the 6 digits of my Social Security number to activate the card?

As of the date of this post, there is no other way to get a debit card or check without using your Social Security number to verify your identity.

What do I do if I want a check instead of a debit card?

You can call the Money Network (1-800-240-0223) to cancel the card and have them send you a check instead. But there's a catch - you will still need to activate the card, THEN cancel it. It will take several weeks for the check to arrive.

Why didn't the state cut checks instead of sending these cards?

The Franchise Tax Board says debit cards are by far the fastest way to send money to millions of residents. Checks would take six months longer. It is also intended to help those without bank accounts avoid check-cashing fees.

Watch out for scammers!

And, as always, keep alert for scams! Scammers are already trying to steal people's payments. Do not reply to unsolicited texts, emails, or other requests for personal information. You will never have to pay money in order to receive your refund (with the exception of the fees imposed for withdrawing or transferring your funds, as described above.). Double check the sender of any correspondence to see if it matches the official entities mentioned above.

