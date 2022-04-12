Fishermen save teens swept out to deep ocean waters off California coast

MONTEREY, Calif. -- Three fishermen in California's Monterey Bay made a life-saving catch.The friends were spending a day out on the water last week when they noticed something that was not a fish.The fishermen spotted two girls swimming deep out in the water.When they heard their yells for help, they pulled up and lifted them into the boat.The two 16-year-old girls had been sucked away from the shore by rip currents.Lifeguards say the teens had been in that cold water struggling for more than 30 minutes before they were rescued."Thank god we were there because there was nobody behind us, and there were no boats coming out. It would have taken about at least half an hour to get there, and in that water, you can't last ten minutes," said boat captain Mike Arujo.The two teens did not need any medical treatment and got back home safely.