Coronavirus California

Paid sick leave: You're likely covered for COVID-related time off under new CA law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- You're likely covered under a new paid sick leave law in California.

It provides up to two weeks of leave for pandemic-related reasons.

Workers can take time off for self-quarantine or self-isolation, to recover from symptoms of the coronavirus, get the coronavirus vaccine, or deal with side effects.

RELATED: 82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to COVID-19 pandemic

It also includes care for a family member in self-quarantine or self-isolation, or a child whose school or place of care is closed because of COVID-19 cases.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill Friday.

It is retroactive to January 1, 2020, meaning some companies will have to pay their workers for time off they have already taken.

RELATED: Here's when Newsom says all Californians can access COVID-19 vaccine

The rules will expire on September 30, 2021.

Employees at businesses with 25 or fewer workers are exempt.



Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahealthvaccinescoronavirus californiamoneycoronavirussick leavefamilycovid 19 vaccinehealth carejobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: 7-day positivity rate is 1.8%, state officials say
Here's when Newsom says everyone in CA can access vaccine
CA among the worst states on vaccine equity, according to CDC
Why advocates want to ban cars from this major SF street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFUSD Board VP responds to tweets targeting Asian Americans
COVID-19 updates: 7-day positivity rate is 1.8%, state officials say
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
Hundreds gather in SF to mourn Atlanta shooting victims
A 'Show of Hope,' a televised fundraising event
Disabled Asian man's car set on fire in Redwood City
Hwy 85 reopens after wrong-way crash shuts down lanes in SJ
Show More
More than 5,000 unaccompanied children are in CBP custody
CA among the worst states on vaccine equity, according to CDC
COVID-19 death of nurse leads to fines at Oakland hospital
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News