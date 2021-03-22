Paid sick leave: You're likely covered for COVID-related time off under new CA law

It provides up to two weeks of leave for pandemic-related reasons.
Workers can take time off for self-quarantine or self-isolation, to recover from symptoms of the coronavirus, get the coronavirus vaccine, or deal with side effects.
It also includes care for a family member in self-quarantine or self-isolation, or a child whose school or place of care is closed because of COVID-19 cases.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill Friday.
It is retroactive to January 1, 2020, meaning some companies will have to pay their workers for time off they have already taken.
The rules will expire on September 30, 2021.
Employees at businesses with 25 or fewer workers are exempt.
