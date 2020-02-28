2020 presidential election

California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's 2020 primary election results are continuing to come in! Now more than ever, the Golden State's votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee.

Here's a look at election results from California's Democratic presidential primary, statewide races and races being contested around the Bay Area.



PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY


92.1% of precincts reporting

Bernie Sanders: 913,812 votes - 33%
Joe Biden: 667,670 votes - 24.1%
Michael Bloomberg: 411,231 votes - 14.8%
Pete Buttigieg: 187,057 votes - 6.8%
Elizabeth Warren: 336,438 votes - 12.1%
Amy Klobuchar: 92,992 votes - 3.4%
Tom Steyer: 79,489 votes - 2.9%
Andrew Yang: 28,338 votes - 1%
Tulsi Gabbard: 19,582 votes - 0.7%
Julian Castro: 7,757 votes - 0.3%
Michael Bennet: 4,303 votes - 0.2%
Cory Booker: 3,652 votes - 0.1%
Marianne Williamson: 4,151 votes - 0.1%
Roque De La Fuente III: 3,495 votes - 0.1%
John Delaney: 2,697 votes - 0.1%
Joe Sestak: 1,915 votes - 0.1%
Mark Greenstein: 1,817 votes - 0.1%
Michael Ellinger: 1,743 votes - 0.1%
Deval Patrick: 1,291 votes - 0.1%
Mosie Boyd: 1,029 votes - 0.0%

PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PRIMARY


92.1% of precincts reporting

Donald Trump (i): 1,397,014 votes - 92.7%
Joe Walsh: 38,651 votes - 2.5%
Bill Weld: 37,006 votes - 2.5%
Roque De La Fuente: 13,346 votes - 0.9%
Matthew Matern: 8,987 votes - 0.6%
Robert Ardini: 7,751 votes - 0.5%
Zoltan Istvan: 4,621 votes - 0.3%

STATEWIDE:


92.2 % of precincts reporting
* Denotes projected winner

Proposition 13 - Fund School Facilities
YES: 2,094,982 votes - 43.9%
NO: 2,676,007 votes - 56.1%

BAY AREA


U.S. House of Representatives
Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election

District 2 - Marin County:
43.6% of precincts reporting
Jared Huffman (i): 74,320 votes - 63.2%
Dale K. Mensing: 28,043 votes - 24.7%
Rachel Moniz: 7,676 votes - 6.5%
Melissa Bradley: 4,822 votes - 4.1%
Charles "Wally" Coppock: 1,728 votes - 1.5%

District 3 - Solano County:
63.8% of precincts reporting
John Garamendi (i): 49,928 votes - 54.9%
Sean Feucht: 13,807 votes - 15.2%
Tamika Hamilton: 27,176 votes - 29.9%

District 5 - Contra Costa & Napa Counties:
84.6% of precincts reporting
Mike Thompson (i): 63,480 votes - 65.4%
Jason Kishineff: 2,356 votes - 2.4%
John Wesley Tyler: 7,588 votes - 7.8%
Scott Giblin: 23,609 votes - 24.3%

District 9 - Contra Costa County:
59.1% of precincts reporting
Jerry McNerney (i): 28,198 votes - 51.9%
Antonio C. "Tony" Amador: 17,610 votes - 32.4%
William Martinek: 8,545 votes - 15.7%

District 11 - Contra Costa County:
73.4% of precincts reporting
Mark DeSaulnier (i): 68,455 votes - 68.1%
Nisha Sharma: 25,810 votes - 25.7%
Michael Ernest Kerr: 6,282 votes - 6.2%

District 12 - San Francisco County:
100% of precincts reporting
Nancy Pelosi (i): 89,460 votes - 72.5%
Shahid Buttar: 15,645 votes - 12.7%
John Dennis: 11,387 votes - 9.2%
Agatha Bacelar: 1,679 votes - 1.4%
Tom Gallagher: 2,598 votes - 2.1%

District 13 - Alameda County:
32.5% of precincts reporting
Barbara Lee (i): 57,549 votes - 89.0%
Nikka Piterman: 7,093 votes - 11.0%

District 14 - San Francisco & San Mateo Counties:
23.8% of precincts reporting
Jackie Speier (i): 72,225 votes - 72.7%
Eric Taylor: 3,035 - 3.1%
Ran S. Petel: 20,510 votes - 20.6%
Cristos Goodrow: 3,586 votes - 3.6%

District 15 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
37.3% of precincts reporting
Eric Swalwell (i): 31,357 votes - 56.5%
Samantha Campbell: 4,249 votes - 7.7%
Don J. Grundmann: 760 votes - 1.4%
Alison Hayden: 11,618 votes - 20.9%
Austin E. Intal: 593 votes - 1.1%
Peter Yuan Liu: 5,323 votes - 9.6%
Tuan Phan: 1,566 votes - 2.8%

District 17 - Alameda & Santa Clara Counties:
61.1% of precincts reporting
Ro Khanna (i): 34,389 votes - 63.0%
Joe Dehn: 1,279 votes - 2.3%
Stephen Forbes: 4,323 votes - 7.9%
Ritesh Tandon: 14,556 votes - 26.7%

District 18 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
49.9% of precincts reporting
Anna G. Eshoo (i): 50,158 votes - 57.2%
Rishi Kumar: 12,774 votes - 14.6%
Richard B. Fox: 14,540 votes - 16.6%
Phil Reynolds: 8,419 votes - 9.6%
Bob Goodwyn: 1,735 votes - 2.0%

District 19 - Santa Clara County:
100% of precincts reporting
Zoe Lofgren (i): 36,777 votes - 58.7%
Ignacio Cruz: 9,220 votes - 14.7%
Jason Mallory: 1,554 votes - 2.5%
Ivan Torres: 5,429 votes - 8.7%
Justin James Aguilera: 9,657 votes - 15.4%

District 20 - Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, & Monterey Counties:
15.6% of precincts reporting
Jimmy Panetta (i): 59,088 votes - 64.7%
Jeff Gorman: 23,658 votes - 25.9%
Adam Bolanos Scow: 8,535 votes - 9.4%

State Senate


Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election

District 3 - Contra Costa, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Sacramento, & Yolo Counties:
76.8% of precincts reporting
Bill Dodd (i): 90,096 votes - 100%

District 7 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
64.9% of precincts reporting
Steve Glazer (i): 62,499 votes - 48.8%
Julie Mobley: 39,666 votes - 31%
Marisol Rubio: 25,990 votes - 20.3%

District 9 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
40.7% of precincts reporting
Nancy Skinner (i): 74,491 votes - 100%

District 11 - San Franicsco & San Mateo Counties:
94.9% of precincts reporting
Scott Wiener (i): 79,637 votes - 54.7%
Jackie Fielder: 46,487 votes - 31.9%
Erin Smith: 19,532 votes - 13.4%

District 13 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
18.5% of precincts reporting
Sally J. Lieber: 17,861 votes - 14.8%
Mike Brownrigg: 14,513 votes - 12%
Shelly Masur: 18,393 votes - 15.2%
Alexander Glew: 28,277 votes - 23.4%
Josh Becker: 23,959 votes - 19.8%
Annie Oliva: 15,010 votes - 12.4%
John H. Webster: 2,705 votes - 2.2%

District 15 - Santa Clara County:
100% of precincts reporting
Johnny Khamis: 9,856 votes - 11.2%
Ann M. Ravel: 16,846 votes - 19.2%
Dave Cortese: 28,982 votes - 33%
Nora Campos: 12,543 votes - 14.3%
Ken Del Valle: 6,961 votes - 7.9%
Robert Howell: 11,944 votes - 13.6%
Tim Gildersleeve: 637 votes - 0.7%

District 17 - Santa Clara, Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo Counties:
45.4% of precincts reporting
Vicki Nohrden: 61,859 votes - 39.3%

John M. Nevill: 4,909 votes - 3.1%
John Laird: 63,049 votes - 40.1%
Maria Cadenas: 27,414 votes - 17.4%

State Assembly


Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election

District 4 - Napa, Lake, Yolo, Colusa, Sonoma & Solano Counties:
80.8% of precincts reporting
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (i): 31,525 votes - 54.4%
Sophia Racke: 5,263 votes - 9.1%
Matthew Nelson: 21,128 votes - 36.5%

District 10 - Marin & Sonoma Counties:
73.5% of precincts reporting
Marc Levine (i): 43,898 votes - 58.8%
Ron Sondergaard: 17,016 votes - 22.8%
Ted Cabral: 2,060 votes - 2.8%
Veronica "Roni" Jacobi: 11,624 votes - 15.6%

District 11 - Contra Costa, Sacramento, & Solano Counties:
58.8% of precincts reporting
Jim Frazier (i): 44,820 votes - 100%

District 14 - Contra Costa & Solano Counties:
76.3% of precincts reporting
Tim Grayson (i): 41,491 votes - 64.9%
Janell Elizabeth Proctor: 18,045 votes - 28.2%
Cassandra Devereaux: 4,413 votes - 6.9%

District 15 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
31.6% of precincts reporting
Buffy Wicks (i): 30,462 votes - 77.9%
Sara Brink: 3,254 votes - 8.3%
Jeanne M. Solnordal: 5,407 votes - 13.8%

District 16 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
46.7% of precincts reporting
Rebecca Bauer-Kahn (i): 39,839 votes - 62.6%
Joseph A. Rubay: 23,790 votes - 37.4%

District 17-San Francisco County:
99.7% of precincts reporting
David Chiu (i) 58,122 votes - 100%

District 18 - Alameda County:
0% of precincts reporting
Rob Bonta (i): 15,189 votes - 80.5%
Stephen Slauson: 3,675 votes - 19.5%

District 19-San Francisco & San Mateo Counties:
87.5% of precincts reporting
Phil Ting (i): 52,878 votes - 78.5%
John McDonnell: 14,506 votes - 21.5%

District 20 - Alameda County:
0% of precincts reporting
Bill Quirk (i): 7,351 votes - 46.7%
Vipan Singh Bajwa: 1,316 votes - 8.4%
Son Nguyen: 4,478 votes - 28.4%
Alexis Villalobos: 2,600 votes - 16.5%

District 22- San Mateo County:
0% of precincts reporting
Kevin Mullin (i): 48,713 votes - 70.1%
Bridget Mahoney: 9,896 votes - 14.2%
Mark Gilham: 10,863 votes - 15.6%

District 24 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
43.8% of precincts reporting
Marc Berman (i): 33,962 votes - 67.9%
Peter Ohtaki: 13,779 votes - 27.5%
Kennita Watson: 2,289 votes - 4.6%

District 25 - Alameda & Santa Clara Counties:
58.8% of precincts reporting
Bob Brunton: 8,464 votes - 27.2%
Jim Canova: 4,515 votes - 3.9%
Natasha Gupta: 2,084 votes - 6.7%
Anne Kepner: 4,046votes - 13%
Alex Lee: 4,838 votes - 15.5%
Carmen Montano: 2,689 votes - 8.6%
Anthony Phan: 2,587 votes - 8.3%
Roman Reed: 1,685 votes - 5.4%
Anna E. Song: 3,547 votes - 11.4%

District 27 - Santa Clara County:
100% of precincts reporting
Ash Kalra (i): 22,193 votes - 67.4%
G. Burt Lancaster: 10,727 votes - 32.6%

District 28 - Santa Clara County:
100% of precincts reporting
Evan Low (i): 32,850 votes - 65%
Sam Ross: 2,615 votes - 5.2%
Carlos Rafael Cruz: 15,101 votes - 29.9%

District 29 - Santa Clara, Montery & Santa Cruz Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Mark Stone (i): 36,795 votes - 69.8%
Shomir Banerjee: 15,920 votes - 30.2%

District 30 - Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito & Monterey Counties:
36.5% of precincts reporting
Robert Rivas (i): 29,306 votes - 64.1%
Gregory Swett: 16,365 votes - 35.9%

Alameda County



Measure A
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,859 votes - 60.87 %
NO: 3,123 votes - 39.13 %

Measure B
58.33% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,120 votes - 80.18 %
NO: 524 votes - 19.82 %

Measure C
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 73,006 votes - 59.69 %
NO: 49,305 votes - 40.31 %

Measure D
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 6,208 votes - 63.98 %
NO: 3,495 votes - 36.02 %

Measure E
35.53% of precincts reporting
YES: 10,585 votes - 78.01 %
NO: 2,983 votes - 21.99 %

Measure F
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 739 votes - 69.85 %
NO: 319 votes - 30.15 %

Measure G
35.53% of precincts reporting
YES: 9,991 votes - 78.33 %
NO: 2,764 votes - 21.67 %

Measure H
35.53% of precincts reporting
YES: 10,426 votes - 81.31 %
NO: 2,396 votes - 18.69 %

Measure I
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 82,665 votes - 51%
NO: 78,710 votes - 49%
**No wins because measure

Measure J
24% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,191 votes - 52.85 %
NO: 1,955 votes - 47.15 %

Measure K
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 824 votes - 70.79 %
NO: 340 votes - 29.21 %

Measure L
10.31% of precincts reporting
YES: 6,204 votes - 50.53 %
NO: 6,075 votes - 49.47 %

Measure M
35.19% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,973 votes - 47.51 %
NO: 4,390 votes - 52.49 %

Measure N
41.30% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,105 votes - 57.71 %
NO: 2,275 votes - 42.29 %

Measure O
26.67% of precincts reporting
YES: 30 votes - 55.56 %
NO: 24 votes - 44.44 %

Measure P
20.45% of precincts reporting
YES: 6,641 votes - 64.75 %
NO: 3,616 votes - 35.25 %

Measure Q
34.84% of precincts reporting
YES: 20,500 votes - 65.72 %
NO: 10,695 votes - 34.28 %

Measure R
34.84% of precincts reporting
YES: 19,511 votes - 72.89 %
NO: 7,256 votes - 27.11 %

Measure S
34.84% of precincts reporting
YES: 19,072 votes - 70.43 %
NO: 8,006 votes - 21.38 %

Measure T
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 19,072 votes - 70.43 %
NO: 8,006 votes - 21.38 %

Measure U
17.14% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,505 votes - 62.33 %
NO: 1,514 votes - 37.67 %

Contra Costa County


100% of precincts reporting

Measure A - Pleasant Hill Rec & Park Bonds (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 4,375 votes - 57.28%
NO: 3,263 votes - 42.72%

Measure J - Contra Costa Transportation Tax
YES: 83,993 votes - 48.94%
NO: 87,648 votes - 51.06%

Measure L - Lafayette School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 4,940 votes - 69.49%
NO: 2,196votes - 30.51%

Measure M - Moraga School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 2,553 votes - 65.04%
NO: 1,372 votes - 34.96%

Measure R - West Contra Costa School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 17,586 votes - 55.49%
NO: 14,107 votes - 44.51%

Measure T - Antioch School Parcel Tax (55% Voter approval)
YES: 2,542 votes - 52.08%
NO: 2,339 votes - 47.92%

Measure Y - Danville Open Space Development
YES: 5,468 votes - 51.49%
NO: 5,152 votes - 48.51%

Marin County


70.70% of precincts reporting

Measure A - Novato Unified School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 6,098 votes - 49.38%
NO: 6,248 votes - 50.62%

Measure B - Tamalpais Union Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 15,646 votes - 59.84%
NO: 10,500 votes - 40.16%

Measure C - Marin Wildfire Prevention Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 33,620 votes - 66.28%
NO: 17,105 votes - 33.72%

Measure D - San Geronimo Valley Golf Course
YES: 21,932 votes - 42.67%
NO: 29,463 votes - 57.33%

Measure E - Belvedere Wildfire Prevention
YES: 468 votes - 76.22%
NO: 146 votes - 23.78%

Measure F - Ross School Permits
YES: 360 votes - 55.73%
NO: 286 votes - 44.27%

Measure G - Marinwood Community Appropriations
YES: 811 votes - 71.58%
NO: 322 votes - 28.42%

Measure H - Marinwood Community Appropriations
YES: 821 votes - 72.65%

NO: 309 votes - 27.35%

Measure J - Ridgewood Avenue Road Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 7 votes - 70%
NO: 3 votes - 30%

Measure I - Sonoma / Marin Area Rail Transit District (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 27,926 votes - 52.77%
NO: 24,997 votes - 47.23%

Napa County


98.82% of precincts reporting

Measure K - Open Space & Parks Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 12,811 votes - 58.96%
NO: 8,918 votes - 41.04%

San Francisco County


99.83% of precincts reporting

Prop A - City College Job Training, Repair, & Earthquake Safety
YES: 95,336 votes - 70.75%
NO: 39,410 votes - 29.25%

Prop B - Earthquake Safety & Response Bond
YES: 109,663 votes - 81.07%
NO: 25,599 votes - 18.93%

Prop C - City Retiree Health Benefits & Housing
YES: 89,334 votes - 68.12%
NO: 41,813 votes - 31.88%

Prop D - Vacancy Tax
YES: 91,007 votes - 68.09%
NO: 42,650 votes - 31.91%

Prop E - Limits on Office Development
YES: 72,575 votes - 55.36%
NO: 58,511 votes - 44.64%

San Mateo County


0% of precincts reporting

Measure M - La Honda-Pescadero Unified Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 512 votes - 68.82%
NO: 232 votes - 31.18%

Measure J - Jefferson Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 12,141 votes - 61.06%
NO: 7,744 votes - 38.94%

Measure L - San Mateo Union High School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 22,433 votes - 54.15%
NO: 18,995 votes - 45.85%

Measure K - Brisbane School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 953 votes - 58.97%
NO: 663 votes - 41.03%

Measure N - San Carlos School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 4,620 votes - 68.35%
NO: 2,139 votes - 31.65%

Measure O - Burlingame Elementary School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 3,543 votes - 57.14%
NO: 2,658 votes - 42.86%

Measure P - Portola Valley School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 1,285 votes - 63.46%
NO: 740 votes - 36.54%

Santa Clara County



Measure A
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,596 votes - 35.86%
NO: 4,644 votes - 64.14%

Measure B
95.83% of precincts reporting
YES: 9,498 votes - 62.19%
NO: 5,774 votes - 37.81%

Measure C
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,880 votes - 41.25%
NO: 6,949 votes - 58.75%

Measure D
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,163 votes - 32.94%
NO: 6,439 votes - 67.06%

Measure E
95.91% of precincts reporting
YES: 59,899 votes - 53.81%
NO: 51,409 votes - 46.19%

Measure G (55% Voter approval)
95.6% of precincts reporting
YES: 32,422 votes - 57.18%
NO: 24,283 votes - 42.82%

Measure H (2/3 Voter approval)
95.6% of precincts reporting
YES: 33,710 votes - 60.31%
NO: 22,182 votes - 39.69%

Measure I (55% Voter approval)
85.29% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,162 votes - 39.43%
NO: 6,394 votes - 60.57%

Measure J (55% Voter approval)
90.98% of precincts reporting
YES: 29,464 votes - 53.99%
NO: 25,109 votes - 46.01%

Measure K (2/3 Voter approval)
98.41% of precincts reporting
YES: 17,864 votes - 57.91%
NO: 12,985 votes - 42.09%

Measure L (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 7 votes - 31.82%
NO: 15 votes - 68.18%

Measure M (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,622 votes - 58.06%
NO: 2,616 votes - 41.94%

Measure N (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 3 votes - 12.00%
NO: 22 votes - 88.00%

Measure O (2/3 Voter approval)
86.19% of precincts reporting
YES: 10,274 votes - 57.11%
NO: 7,715 votes - 42.89%

Measure P (2/3 Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 7,652 votes - 60.05%
NO: 5,091 votes - 39.95%

Measure Q (2/3 Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,938 votes - 55.48%
NO: 3,160 votes - 44.52%

Measure R (55% Voter approval)
94.44% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,341 votes - 66.80%
NO: 2,655 votes - 33.20%

Measure S (2/3 Voter approval)
81.48% of precincts reporting
YES: 7,388 votes - 54.58%
NO: 6,149 votes - 45.42%

Measure T (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,551 votes - 66.39%
NO: 2,810 votes - 33.61%

Measure U (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,114 votes - 58.55%
NO: 3,621 votes - 41.45%

Measure V (55% Voter approval)
90% of precincts reporting
YES: 6,354 votes - 52.94%
NO: 5,648 votes - 47.06%

Solano County


100% of precincts reporting

Measure E - Los Rios Community College School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 9 votes - 64.29%
NO: 5 votes - 35.71%

Measure G - Davis Public Schools Teaching Excellence Act (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 10 votes - 66.67%
NO: 5 votes - 33.33%

Sonoma County



Measure A - Geyseville Unified School Bond (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 240 votes - 55.30%
NO: 194 votes - 44.70%

Measure B - West Sonoma County School Parcel Tax (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 8,887 votes - 65.36%
NO: 4,711 votes - 34.64%

Measure C - Bellevue Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,324 votes - 55.37%
NO: 1,067 votes - 44.63%

Measure D - Roseland School School Bonds (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 644 votes - 58.12%
NO: 464 votes - 41.88%

Measure E - Sebastopol Union School Bonds (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,046 votes - 62.38%
NO: 1,234 votes - 37.62%

Measure F - West Side Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 147 votes - 57.20%
NO: 110 votes - 42.80%

Measure G - Wildfire Prevention Sales Tax (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 62,564 votes - 61.77%
NO: 38,714 votes - 38.23%

Measure H - City of Healdsburg Housing (55% Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,787 votes - 65.60%
NO: 937 votes - 34.40%

Measure I - Sonoma / Marin Area Rail Transit District (2/3 Voter approval)
100% of precincts reporting
YES: 50,606 votes - 49.88%
NO: 50,855 votes - 50.12%

For full coverage on the 2020 presidential election, visit this page.

