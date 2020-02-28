California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races

PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

STATEWIDE:

Proposition 13 - Fund School Facilities

BAY AREA

U.S. House of Representatives

State Senate

State Assembly

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Marin County

Napa County

San Francisco County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Solano County

Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's 2020 primary election results are continuing to come in! Now more than ever, the Golden State's votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee.Here's a look at election results from California's Democratic presidential primary, statewide races and races being contested around the Bay Area.Bernie Sanders: 913,812 votes - 33%Joe Biden: 667,670 votes - 24.1%Michael Bloomberg: 411,231 votes - 14.8%Pete Buttigieg: 187,057 votes - 6.8%Elizabeth Warren: 336,438 votes - 12.1%Amy Klobuchar: 92,992 votes - 3.4%Tom Steyer: 79,489 votes - 2.9%Andrew Yang: 28,338 votes - 1%Tulsi Gabbard: 19,582 votes - 0.7%Julian Castro: 7,757 votes - 0.3%Michael Bennet: 4,303 votes - 0.2%Cory Booker: 3,652 votes - 0.1%Marianne Williamson: 4,151 votes - 0.1%Roque De La Fuente III: 3,495 votes - 0.1%John Delaney: 2,697 votes - 0.1%Joe Sestak: 1,915 votes - 0.1%Mark Greenstein: 1,817 votes - 0.1%Michael Ellinger: 1,743 votes - 0.1%Deval Patrick: 1,291 votes - 0.1%Mosie Boyd: 1,029 votes - 0.0%Donald Trump (i): 1,397,014 votes - 92.7%Joe Walsh: 38,651 votes - 2.5%Bill Weld: 37,006 votes - 2.5%Roque De La Fuente: 13,346 votes - 0.9%Matthew Matern: 8,987 votes - 0.6%Robert Ardini: 7,751 votes - 0.5%Zoltan Istvan: 4,621 votes - 0.3%YES: 2,094,982 votes - 43.9%NO: 2,676,007 votes - 56.1%Jared Huffman (i): 74,320 votes - 63.2%Dale K. Mensing: 28,043 votes - 24.7%Rachel Moniz: 7,676 votes - 6.5%Melissa Bradley: 4,822 votes - 4.1%Charles "Wally" Coppock: 1,728 votes - 1.5%John Garamendi (i): 49,928 votes - 54.9%Sean Feucht: 13,807 votes - 15.2%Tamika Hamilton: 27,176 votes - 29.9%Mike Thompson (i): 63,480 votes - 65.4%Jason Kishineff: 2,356 votes - 2.4%John Wesley Tyler: 7,588 votes - 7.8%Scott Giblin: 23,609 votes - 24.3%Jerry McNerney (i): 28,198 votes - 51.9%Antonio C. "Tony" Amador: 17,610 votes - 32.4%William Martinek: 8,545 votes - 15.7%Mark DeSaulnier (i): 68,455 votes - 68.1%Nisha Sharma: 25,810 votes - 25.7%Michael Ernest Kerr: 6,282 votes - 6.2%Nancy Pelosi (i): 89,460 votes - 72.5%Shahid Buttar: 15,645 votes - 12.7%John Dennis: 11,387 votes - 9.2%Agatha Bacelar: 1,679 votes - 1.4%Tom Gallagher: 2,598 votes - 2.1%Barbara Lee (i): 57,549 votes - 89.0%Nikka Piterman: 7,093 votes - 11.0%Jackie Speier (i): 72,225 votes - 72.7%Eric Taylor: 3,035 - 3.1%Ran S. Petel: 20,510 votes - 20.6%Cristos Goodrow: 3,586 votes - 3.6%Eric Swalwell (i): 31,357 votes - 56.5%Samantha Campbell: 4,249 votes - 7.7%Don J. Grundmann: 760 votes - 1.4%Alison Hayden: 11,618 votes - 20.9%Austin E. Intal: 593 votes - 1.1%Peter Yuan Liu: 5,323 votes - 9.6%Tuan Phan: 1,566 votes - 2.8%Ro Khanna (i): 34,389 votes - 63.0%Joe Dehn: 1,279 votes - 2.3%Stephen Forbes: 4,323 votes - 7.9%Ritesh Tandon: 14,556 votes - 26.7%Anna G. Eshoo (i): 50,158 votes - 57.2%Rishi Kumar: 12,774 votes - 14.6%Richard B. Fox: 14,540 votes - 16.6%Phil Reynolds: 8,419 votes - 9.6%Bob Goodwyn: 1,735 votes - 2.0%Zoe Lofgren (i): 36,777 votes - 58.7%Ignacio Cruz: 9,220 votes - 14.7%Jason Mallory: 1,554 votes - 2.5%Ivan Torres: 5,429 votes - 8.7%Justin James Aguilera: 9,657 votes - 15.4%Jimmy Panetta (i): 59,088 votes - 64.7%Jeff Gorman: 23,658 votes - 25.9%Adam Bolanos Scow: 8,535 votes - 9.4%Bill Dodd (i): 90,096 votes - 100%Steve Glazer (i): 62,499 votes - 48.8%Julie Mobley: 39,666 votes - 31%Marisol Rubio: 25,990 votes - 20.3%Nancy Skinner (i): 74,491 votes - 100%Scott Wiener (i): 79,637 votes - 54.7%Jackie Fielder: 46,487 votes - 31.9%Erin Smith: 19,532 votes - 13.4%Sally J. Lieber: 17,861 votes - 14.8%Mike Brownrigg: 14,513 votes - 12%Shelly Masur: 18,393 votes - 15.2%Alexander Glew: 28,277 votes - 23.4%Josh Becker: 23,959 votes - 19.8%Annie Oliva: 15,010 votes - 12.4%John H. Webster: 2,705 votes - 2.2%Johnny Khamis: 9,856 votes - 11.2%Ann M. Ravel: 16,846 votes - 19.2%Dave Cortese: 28,982 votes - 33%Nora Campos: 12,543 votes - 14.3%Ken Del Valle: 6,961 votes - 7.9%Robert Howell: 11,944 votes - 13.6%Tim Gildersleeve: 637 votes - 0.7%Vicki Nohrden: 61,859 votes - 39.3%John M. Nevill: 4,909 votes - 3.1%John Laird: 63,049 votes - 40.1%Maria Cadenas: 27,414 votes - 17.4%Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (i): 31,525 votes - 54.4%Sophia Racke: 5,263 votes - 9.1%Matthew Nelson: 21,128 votes - 36.5%Marc Levine (i): 43,898 votes - 58.8%Ron Sondergaard: 17,016 votes - 22.8%Ted Cabral: 2,060 votes - 2.8%Veronica "Roni" Jacobi: 11,624 votes - 15.6%Jim Frazier (i): 44,820 votes - 100%Tim Grayson (i): 41,491 votes - 64.9%Janell Elizabeth Proctor: 18,045 votes - 28.2%Cassandra Devereaux: 4,413 votes - 6.9%Buffy Wicks (i): 30,462 votes - 77.9%Sara Brink: 3,254 votes - 8.3%Jeanne M. Solnordal: 5,407 votes - 13.8%Rebecca Bauer-Kahn (i): 39,839 votes - 62.6%Joseph A. Rubay: 23,790 votes - 37.4%David Chiu (i) 58,122 votes - 100%Rob Bonta (i): 15,189 votes - 80.5%Stephen Slauson: 3,675 votes - 19.5%Phil Ting (i): 52,878 votes - 78.5%John McDonnell: 14,506 votes - 21.5%Bill Quirk (i): 7,351 votes - 46.7%Vipan Singh Bajwa: 1,316 votes - 8.4%Son Nguyen: 4,478 votes - 28.4%Alexis Villalobos: 2,600 votes - 16.5%Kevin Mullin (i): 48,713 votes - 70.1%Bridget Mahoney: 9,896 votes - 14.2%Mark Gilham: 10,863 votes - 15.6%Marc Berman (i): 33,962 votes - 67.9%Peter Ohtaki: 13,779 votes - 27.5%Kennita Watson: 2,289 votes - 4.6%Bob Brunton: 8,464 votes - 27.2%Jim Canova: 4,515 votes - 3.9%Natasha Gupta: 2,084 votes - 6.7%Anne Kepner: 4,046votes - 13%Alex Lee: 4,838 votes - 15.5%Carmen Montano: 2,689 votes - 8.6%Anthony Phan: 2,587 votes - 8.3%Roman Reed: 1,685 votes - 5.4%Anna E. Song: 3,547 votes - 11.4%Ash Kalra (i): 22,193 votes - 67.4%G. Burt Lancaster: 10,727 votes - 32.6%Evan Low (i): 32,850 votes - 65%Sam Ross: 2,615 votes - 5.2%Carlos Rafael Cruz: 15,101 votes - 29.9%Mark Stone (i): 36,795 votes - 69.8%Shomir Banerjee: 15,920 votes - 30.2%Robert Rivas (i): 29,306 votes - 64.1%Gregory Swett: 16,365 votes - 35.9%YES: 4,859 votes - 60.87 %NO: 3,123 votes - 39.13 %YES: 2,120 votes - 80.18 %NO: 524 votes - 19.82 %YES: 73,006 votes - 59.69 %NO: 49,305 votes - 40.31 %YES: 6,208 votes - 63.98 %NO: 3,495 votes - 36.02 %YES: 10,585 votes - 78.01 %NO: 2,983 votes - 21.99 %YES: 739 votes - 69.85 %NO: 319 votes - 30.15 %YES: 9,991 votes - 78.33 %NO: 2,764 votes - 21.67 %YES: 10,426 votes - 81.31 %NO: 2,396 votes - 18.69 %YES: 82,665 votes - 51%NO: 78,710 votes - 49%**No wins because measureYES: 2,191 votes - 52.85 %NO: 1,955 votes - 47.15 %YES: 824 votes - 70.79 %NO: 340 votes - 29.21 %YES: 6,204 votes - 50.53 %NO: 6,075 votes - 49.47 %YES: 3,973 votes - 47.51 %NO: 4,390 votes - 52.49 %YES: 3,105 votes - 57.71 %NO: 2,275 votes - 42.29 %YES: 30 votes - 55.56 %NO: 24 votes - 44.44 %YES: 6,641 votes - 64.75 %NO: 3,616 votes - 35.25 %YES: 20,500 votes - 65.72 %NO: 10,695 votes - 34.28 %YES: 19,511 votes - 72.89 %NO: 7,256 votes - 27.11 %YES: 19,072 votes - 70.43 %NO: 8,006 votes - 21.38 %YES: 19,072 votes - 70.43 %NO: 8,006 votes - 21.38 %YES: 2,505 votes - 62.33 %NO: 1,514 votes - 37.67 %YES: 4,375 votes - 57.28%NO: 3,263 votes - 42.72%YES: 83,993 votes - 48.94%NO: 87,648 votes - 51.06%YES: 4,940 votes - 69.49%NO: 2,196votes - 30.51%YES: 2,553 votes - 65.04%NO: 1,372 votes - 34.96%YES: 17,586 votes - 55.49%NO: 14,107 votes - 44.51%YES: 2,542 votes - 52.08%NO: 2,339 votes - 47.92%YES: 5,468 votes - 51.49%NO: 5,152 votes - 48.51%YES: 6,098 votes - 49.38%NO: 6,248 votes - 50.62%YES: 15,646 votes - 59.84%NO: 10,500 votes - 40.16%YES: 33,620 votes - 66.28%NO: 17,105 votes - 33.72%YES: 21,932 votes - 42.67%NO: 29,463 votes - 57.33%YES: 468 votes - 76.22%NO: 146 votes - 23.78%YES: 360 votes - 55.73%NO: 286 votes - 44.27%YES: 811 votes - 71.58%NO: 322 votes - 28.42%YES: 821 votes - 72.65%NO: 309 votes - 27.35%YES: 7 votes - 70%NO: 3 votes - 30%YES: 27,926 votes - 52.77%NO: 24,997 votes - 47.23%YES: 12,811 votes - 58.96%NO: 8,918 votes - 41.04%YES: 95,336 votes - 70.75%NO: 39,410 votes - 29.25%YES: 109,663 votes - 81.07%NO: 25,599 votes - 18.93%YES: 89,334 votes - 68.12%NO: 41,813 votes - 31.88%YES: 91,007 votes - 68.09%NO: 42,650 votes - 31.91%YES: 72,575 votes - 55.36%NO: 58,511 votes - 44.64%YES: 512 votes - 68.82%NO: 232 votes - 31.18%YES: 12,141 votes - 61.06%NO: 7,744 votes - 38.94%YES: 22,433 votes - 54.15%NO: 18,995 votes - 45.85%YES: 953 votes - 58.97%NO: 663 votes - 41.03%YES: 4,620 votes - 68.35%NO: 2,139 votes - 31.65%YES: 3,543 votes - 57.14%NO: 2,658 votes - 42.86%YES: 1,285 votes - 63.46%NO: 740 votes - 36.54%YES: 2,596 votes - 35.86%NO: 4,644 votes - 64.14%YES: 9,498 votes - 62.19%NO: 5,774 votes - 37.81%YES: 4,880 votes - 41.25%NO: 6,949 votes - 58.75%YES: 3,163 votes - 32.94%NO: 6,439 votes - 67.06%YES: 59,899 votes - 53.81%NO: 51,409 votes - 46.19%YES: 32,422 votes - 57.18%NO: 24,283 votes - 42.82%YES: 33,710 votes - 60.31%NO: 22,182 votes - 39.69%YES: 4,162 votes - 39.43%NO: 6,394 votes - 60.57%YES: 29,464 votes - 53.99%NO: 25,109 votes - 46.01%YES: 17,864 votes - 57.91%NO: 12,985 votes - 42.09%YES: 7 votes - 31.82%NO: 15 votes - 68.18%YES: 3,622 votes - 58.06%NO: 2,616 votes - 41.94%YES: 3 votes - 12.00%NO: 22 votes - 88.00%YES: 10,274 votes - 57.11%NO: 7,715 votes - 42.89%YES: 7,652 votes - 60.05%NO: 5,091 votes - 39.95%YES: 3,938 votes - 55.48%NO: 3,160 votes - 44.52%YES: 5,341 votes - 66.80%NO: 2,655 votes - 33.20%YES: 7,388 votes - 54.58%NO: 6,149 votes - 45.42%YES: 5,551 votes - 66.39%NO: 2,810 votes - 33.61%YES: 5,114 votes - 58.55%NO: 3,621 votes - 41.45%YES: 6,354 votes - 52.94%NO: 5,648 votes - 47.06%YES: 9 votes - 64.29%NO: 5 votes - 35.71%YES: 10 votes - 66.67%NO: 5 votes - 33.33%YES: 240 votes - 55.30%NO: 194 votes - 44.70%YES: 8,887 votes - 65.36%NO: 4,711 votes - 34.64%YES: 1,324 votes - 55.37%NO: 1,067 votes - 44.63%YES: 644 votes - 58.12%NO: 464 votes - 41.88%YES: 2,046 votes - 62.38%NO: 1,234 votes - 37.62%YES: 147 votes - 57.20%NO: 110 votes - 42.80%YES: 62,564 votes - 61.77%NO: 38,714 votes - 38.23%YES: 1,787 votes - 65.60%NO: 937 votes - 34.40%YES: 50,606 votes - 49.88%NO: 50,855 votes - 50.12%