Reopening California: Bay Area restaurant owners talk about what it takes to reopen under new COVID-19 guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has announced new guidelines for restaurants to allow dine-in customers. There are over 60 items on the checklist.Bay Area counties have not been approved to allow dine-in restaurants but now owners can start getting ready.ABC7's Kristen Sze talked with three Bay Area restaurant owners: Enzo Rosano of Locanda Ravello Danville/Locanda Amalfi Pleasanton/Locanda Positano Lafayette, Zaid Ayoub of SAJJ, and George Chen of China Live in San Francisco.They talked about their opinions and ideas on how to reopen. Target dates ranged from late May to mid-June, but the county they reside in must be ready to move into this part of Stage 2.