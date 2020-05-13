Coronavirus California

Reopening California: Bay Area restaurant owners talk about what it takes to reopen under new COVID-19 guidelines

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has announced new guidelines for restaurants to allow dine-in customers. There are over 60 items on the checklist.

REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA

Bay Area counties have not been approved to allow dine-in restaurants but now owners can start getting ready.

ABC7's Kristen Sze talked with three Bay Area restaurant owners: Enzo Rosano of Locanda Ravello Danville/Locanda Amalfi Pleasanton/Locanda Positano Lafayette, Zaid Ayoub of SAJJ, and George Chen of China Live in San Francisco.

They talked about their opinions and ideas on how to reopen. Target dates ranged from late May to mid-June, but the county they reside in must be ready to move into this part of Stage 2.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscogavin newsomcoronavirus californiasmall businessfoodcoronavirusshelter in placerestaurantscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
15 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
95 percent of SF retail businesses to open Monday for curbside, delivery, Mayor says
California superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
95 percent of SF retail businesses to open Monday for curbside, delivery, Mayor says
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
California superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools
Where did COVID-19 come from?
Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual
Revised CA budget will include more to fight wildfires, power shutoffs, Newsom announces
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus live updates: Front-line health care workers honored in Novato
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says
More TOP STORIES News