California restaurant owner claims to find 'loophole' to remain open during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8482426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A regional stay at home order was announced for California if ICU capacity drops below 15%. In the Bay Area, salons, restaurants and more would have to close in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.