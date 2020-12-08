California restaurant owner claims to find 'loophole' to remain open during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

RELATED: Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
But a restaurant owner in Lodi says he has found a loophole to be able to continue operating.
Denis Xeros of Denis' Country Kitchen has not opened his restaurant to the public, technically. Instead, Xeros has been charging customers $1 upon entry as a "membership fee," hoping it will be a solution to keep him from going under.
"We all need income, we have rent to pay, those things aren't stopping," Xeros said. "We were already barely making it. I found that loophole, and I'm going for it."
Denis' Country Kitchen has been open for nearly 30 years. Xeros plans to stay open no matter what, to protect his restaurant and his employees.
