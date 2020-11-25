Health officials say San Francisco at critical moment, could move to purple tier 'soon'

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco health officials say the county will likely move to the most restrictive tier before the end of the week. The move would mean a limited stay at home order with a curfew and changes to local businesses.San Francisco health officials say we're at a critical moment.COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up. San Francisco is currently in the red tier but expected to move to the more restrictive purple tier before week's end."We can not let the virus get so far ahead of us where we will never catch up," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health for the City and County of San Francisco."If and when that happens the city will be required to roll back or reduce capacity of several activities," said Joaquin Torres, Director of the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development."This will require us to stop the indoor operations at houses of worship, movie theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums, gyms and fitness centers," Torres continued.Per the limited stay at home order, Torres says all non-essential businesses will have to shut down at 10 p.m. People will also be prohibited from gathering after 10 p.m. as well.Just days from Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging residents not to use city testing sites as a means to travel or gather with people outside their household."A negative COVID test is simply not a ticket to freely socialize without precautions," said Colfax.Instead, they are encouraging everyone to stay home and celebrate the holiday with people they already live with."We can crush this virus for a third time," Colfax continued.