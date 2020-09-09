PG&E

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff: Weather 'all-clear' issued, inspections and restoration to begin

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E has issued a weather "all clear" and will begin inspections and restoration work for the majority of power lines impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs issued in Northern California.

The utility says areas impacted in the North Bay, Sierra Foothills, Sacramento Valley and Kern County will be inspected this morning. The remaining inspections for the Northern Sierra will be inspected later today.

VIDEO: PG&E PSPS impacts 172,000 in 22 California counties
Amid the extreme heat, PG&E is warning customers of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that could impact 172,000 customers in 22 California counties. Napa and Sonoma counties could start to lose power at 3 a.m. Tuesday



More than 3,000 PG&E personnel will patrol and inspect some 10,750 miles of transmission and distribution power lines today.

PG&E says the PSPS was necessary because of the significant fire risk posed by the dry, hot weather with very strong winds and dry vegetation. The shutoff impacted approximately 172,000 customers in portions of 22 counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

RELATED: PG&E's power shutoff expected to last until Wednesday for Sonoma County

Restoration for the vast majority of customers impacted by this PSPS event is expected to be completed by the end of today.

MAP: Here's where PG&E has shut off power for the PSPS, indicated with a purple triangle
