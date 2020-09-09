PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff: Weather 'all-clear' issued, inspections and restoration to begin

The utility says areas impacted in the North Bay, Sierra Foothills, Sacramento Valley and Kern County will be inspected this morning. The remaining inspections for the Northern Sierra will be inspected later today.
More than 3,000 PG&E personnel will patrol and inspect some 10,750 miles of transmission and distribution power lines today.
PG&E says the PSPS was necessary because of the significant fire risk posed by the dry, hot weather with very strong winds and dry vegetation. The shutoff impacted approximately 172,000 customers in portions of 22 counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.
Restoration for the vast majority of customers impacted by this PSPS event is expected to be completed by the end of today.
