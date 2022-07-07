Pets & Animals

'Captain EO,' one of the oldest penguins under human care, dies at San Francisco Zoo

Image shows a photo of "Captain EO" the penguin at the San Francisco Zoo. (San Francisco Zoo)

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco Zoo penguin named Captain EO, admired for having the personality of a sophisticated older gentleman, died Wednesday, zoo officials said.

He was an estimated 40 years old. The cause of death was not given.

Captain EO was the last of the founding members of the zoo's Magellanic colony and was one of the oldest penguins under human care. He lived an estimated 10 to 20 years past his normal life expectancy.

"Captain EO was truly a legend and a penguin that has seen generations of penguins succeed him," said Tanya Peterson, CEO and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society.

RELATED: San Francisco Zoo's beloved Cobby, the oldest male chimpanzee in US, dies at 63

"This is an animal that was much beloved by years of penguin caretakers, allowed innovations in the care of geriatric penguins, was known by penguin aficionados worldwide and adored by millions of zoo visitors since his arrival in 1984," Peterson said.

Captain EO arrived at penguin island at the San Francisco Zoo that year, along with 51 other wild Magellanic penguins. The zoo had just created a habitat for the penguins through the conversion of a 200-foot-long outdoor pool, replicating the coastal shores of their native Chile and Argentina.

Captain EO's name came from a character in a Michael Jackson-themed Disneyland attraction.

Before his death, the captain had 26 offspring. He has 31 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Many are in zoos and aquariums across the United States.

VIDEO: Penguins at San Francisco Zoo graduate from 'fish school' in socially distanced celebration
EMBED More News Videos

Six Magellanic penguin chicks that hatched in May graduated from 'fish school.' In the San Francisco Zoo's annual celebration, March of the Penguins, the animals waddled their way to their new home on Penguin Island.



As he got older, he required specialized care because he lost most of his eyesight and hearing. The required care included making him feel comfortable as he ate among his peers.

"He was a dedicated partner to his longtime mate, a defender of his burrow and with animal care staff, he did not partake in the usual shenanigans of stealing fish from others, or pushing his way through the crowd for fish," said Quinn Brown, assistant curator of birds, who worked with Captain EO for more than 20 years.

"Instead, he would quietly and politely sit on the rocky beach and wait his turn for his meal, then go out for a swim or home," Brown said.

Brown added that the captain represents a part of San Francisco Zoo history and the world of penguins that must be remembered. He inspired guests and caretakers alike, Brown said.

"He was one-of-a-kind," Brown said.


 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan francisco zoozoo
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Couple opens up about I-580 shooting as bullet shoots through car
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
LGBTQ lawmakers look to remove Prop 8 from CA constitution
UPS driver dies day after 24th birthday, family warns of heatstroke
9-year-old drowns in South Bay apartment complex pool, police say
Here's why Bay Area is so humid right now
SF monkeypox cases have 'doubled' since last week
Show More
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Bodies of 3 men missing in Sacramento Co. drowning incident recovered
Oakland is target of most Bay Area freeway shootings, data shows
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
More TOP STORIES News